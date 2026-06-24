Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent shares key update amid search, ‘Making important progress…’

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has shared an important update on the Nancy Guthrie case. She revealed that TMZ’s Harvey Levin reported that “the FBI is apparently making important progress in Nancy's case.” Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent shares key update amid search (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

“Levin said the FBI contacted him tonight & explained they had not accepted Levin's offer to pay the ransom note writers because of the progress they were making,” Coffindaffer wrote on X.

Coffindaffer previously wondered in a social media post if a “Wrench Ring” is connected to Nancy’s case. A similar theory was also suggested by Lisa J Miller, a former law enforcement executive at the Colorado Attorney General's Office and a graduate of the FBI National Academy. She told Fox News Digital that the kidnapping bears hallmarks of a wrench attack.

Latest update on the case It has been revealed that a note sent in February to local news outlets about Nancy’s disappearance said died shortly after she was kidnapped. Investigators believe that the note, as well as another earlier note demanding a ransom of millions of dollars, were legitimate communications from whoever abducted the 84-year-old , per CNN.

“The second note said, basically, it wasn’t intended to work this way but in the course of the kidnapping some things happened and Nancy Guthrie is dead,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said on ‘AC360’ Monday night.

“The thing that makes the note significant is it came from the same electronic source as the first note, which demanded the ransom,” he further said, adding the second note had “a very different tone (from) that note the week before.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

Meanwhile, a Mexican search organisation has revealed that it has discovered dozens of unmarked graves after receiving anonymous tips connected to the Nancy Guthrie case. The latest searches did not uncover any evidence linked to Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, but the findings highlighted ongoing search efforts near the US-Mexico border.

Recently, volunteer search group Buscando Corazones Nogales carried out new searches in areas near Nogales, Sonora, after receiving information linked to Nancy’s disappearance, The Sunday Guardian reported. Search teams examined various locations based on anonymous tips that suggested that Nancy, who is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson home, may have been buried in remote areas south of the US-Mexico border.

However, volunteers did not find any evidence of Nancy's "grave" or her whereabouts.