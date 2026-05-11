Nancy Guthrie case: Expert reveals clue that shows 84-y/o was alive during abduction, ‘She must have aspirated…’

A retired FBI profiler has suggested that blood splatter on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch indicates that the 84-year-old was still alive when coerced out of her home by a lone abductor in Tucson. Jim Clemente, who spent 22 years in the bureau, also believes that the suspect made enough mistakes, and that he will be eventually identified.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - MARCH 01: Notes for Nancy Guthrie are written on a banner that is displayed in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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“We also know at least that she was alive at that time,” Clemente said, based on his analysis of blood on the porch. There was reportedly also a concentration of round droplets near the front door, as well as a thinning trail toward her driveway.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

“She must have aspirated and then coughed up blood with her face very close to the ground, and I don’t believe that would have happened had two people been carrying her at that point,” Clemente told Fox News Digital.

Jim Clemente’s lone abductor theory

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{{^usCountry}} Clemente previously said that blood splatter found at Nancy’s home could mean that there was only one abductor on the night the 84-year-old was taken. Discussing the case on NewsNation reporter Brian Entin's podcast on April 22, Clemente theorized that if there were two people at the scene, they would have possibly had "complete control of her." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clemente previously said that blood splatter found at Nancy’s home could mean that there was only one abductor on the night the 84-year-old was taken. Discussing the case on NewsNation reporter Brian Entin's podcast on April 22, Clemente theorized that if there were two people at the scene, they would have possibly had "complete control of her." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "(They would have) brought her outside and would not have lost that control," he explained. "But here, she’s clearly on the ground coughing this blood up." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "(They would have) brought her outside and would not have lost that control," he explained. "But here, she’s clearly on the ground coughing this blood up." {{/usCountry}}

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Clemente also noted that there has so far been no major evidence that there was more than one suspect.

"If there was three different shoe print patterns in the blood stains … that would tell me something," he added. "I don’t see it. I’m not aware of that evidence."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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