Nancy Guthrie: Annie's alleged talks with other men surface; ‘investigator’ shares Tommaso's photo with ‘another lady’

Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found after her family reported the 84-year-old missing on February 1. Authorities believe TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken from her home the night before. As the search continues, three months on, daughter Annie Guthrie's alleged messages with other men have surfaced.

Alleged old conversations of Annie Guthrie and an alleged old photo of her husband Tommaso Cioni surfaced while the search for Nancy Guthrie continues.(X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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A self-styled investigator also shared an alleged photo of Annie's husband and Nancy's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni with ‘another woman’.

Annie and Tommaso have squarely been in the public eye since NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported towards the start of the case that he might be considered as a suspect. However, this was quashed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the top cop, Sheriff Chris Nanos himself.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-Colorado cop shares chilling ‘wrench attack’ theory; Savannah, Annie's messages in focus

In a sweeping gesture, Nanos announced that the Guthrie family members were not suspects in the incident. However, speculations around Annie and Tommaso have continued to swirl given their proximity to the matter – literal and otherwise. The duo live closest to Nancy's place. She was over having dinner with Annie the night before the octogenarian was reported missing. After dinner, Tommaso reportedly dropped her home in his car, making the two among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's what was shared about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni online. What was said about Annie Guthrie? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what was shared about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni online. What was said about Annie Guthrie? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The person sharing the screenshots of the alleged conversations, wrote on X “Annie Guthrie old Facebook posts/comments to other men.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The person sharing the screenshots of the alleged conversations, wrote on X “Annie Guthrie old Facebook posts/comments to other men.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an alleged message, Annie had written on one Frankie Rollins' wall, saying “do you need a salty birthday brownie?”. As the conversation continued, Annie allegedly told him “i'm going to salt your head.” This alleged exchange was from 2011. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an alleged message, Annie had written on one Frankie Rollins' wall, saying “do you need a salty birthday brownie?”. As the conversation continued, Annie allegedly told him “i'm going to salt your head.” This alleged exchange was from 2011. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another alleged talk with Rollins, Annie had said “are you ready to eat and play?”. As the conversation continued, Rollins allegedly said “It's on. Come to my reading on Thursday, yo. Smile at me from the chairs,” and added “Whoops, meant to add that I'll bring my whip.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another alleged talk with Rollins, Annie had said “are you ready to eat and play?”. As the conversation continued, Rollins allegedly said “It's on. Come to my reading on Thursday, yo. Smile at me from the chairs,” and added “Whoops, meant to add that I'll bring my whip.” {{/usCountry}}

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To this, Annie had allegedly replied “what time thurdsay. thats when i was having you over. love, alyosha.” Another alleged conversation with Rollins was shared where Annie wrote “I miss Rama.”

The other alleged exchange she had was with Tom Willett, who she asked if he had left anything on her desk.

What was said about Tommaso Cioni?

Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, the self-styled investigator, shared an alleged photo of Tommaso Cioni with another woman. “Tommaso Cioni at his school with another lady. Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” he wrote.

JLR shared an alleged photo of Tommaso Cioni, son-in-law of Nancy Guthrie. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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Several people however remarked that too much should not be read in about the photo, noting that it was highly likely Tommaso was pictured next to a female colleague from the school. “Could be another teacher at the school,” one wrote.

Another sarcastically added “Oh my gosh, is he standing by a co worker? How scandalous!”. Notably, Annie and Tommaso have been married for about twenty years and they have a child together.

The latest alleged texts and photo serve as nothing more than more speculation directed at the couple, who authorities have already cleared. Savannah had also spoken out in their support, saying that they loved Nancy Guthrie very much.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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