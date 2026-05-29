Nancy Guthrie: Annie's alleged talks with other men surface; ‘investigator’ shares Tommaso's photo with ‘another lady’
While the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, alleged old conversations of her daughter, Annie, with other men have surfaced.
Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found after her family reported the 84-year-old missing on February 1. Authorities believe TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken from her home the night before. As the search continues, three months on, daughter Annie Guthrie's alleged messages with other men have surfaced.
A self-styled investigator also shared an alleged photo of Annie's husband and Nancy's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni with ‘another woman’.
Annie and Tommaso have squarely been in the public eye since NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported towards the start of the case that he might be considered as a suspect. However, this was quashed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the top cop, Sheriff Chris Nanos himself.
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In a sweeping gesture, Nanos announced that the Guthrie family members were not suspects in the incident. However, speculations around Annie and Tommaso have continued to swirl given their proximity to the matter – literal and otherwise. The duo live closest to Nancy's place. She was over having dinner with Annie the night before the octogenarian was reported missing. After dinner, Tommaso reportedly dropped her home in his car, making the two among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken.
Here's what was shared about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni online.
What was said about Annie Guthrie?{{/usCountry}}
Here's what was shared about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni online.
What was said about Annie Guthrie?{{/usCountry}}
The person sharing the screenshots of the alleged conversations, wrote on X “Annie Guthrie old Facebook posts/comments to other men.”{{/usCountry}}
The person sharing the screenshots of the alleged conversations, wrote on X “Annie Guthrie old Facebook posts/comments to other men.”{{/usCountry}}
In an alleged message, Annie had written on one Frankie Rollins' wall, saying “do you need a salty birthday brownie?”. As the conversation continued, Annie allegedly told him “i'm going to salt your head.” This alleged exchange was from 2011.{{/usCountry}}
In an alleged message, Annie had written on one Frankie Rollins' wall, saying “do you need a salty birthday brownie?”. As the conversation continued, Annie allegedly told him “i'm going to salt your head.” This alleged exchange was from 2011.{{/usCountry}}
In another alleged talk with Rollins, Annie had said “are you ready to eat and play?”. As the conversation continued, Rollins allegedly said “It's on. Come to my reading on Thursday, yo. Smile at me from the chairs,” and added “Whoops, meant to add that I'll bring my whip.”{{/usCountry}}
In another alleged talk with Rollins, Annie had said “are you ready to eat and play?”. As the conversation continued, Rollins allegedly said “It's on. Come to my reading on Thursday, yo. Smile at me from the chairs,” and added “Whoops, meant to add that I'll bring my whip.”{{/usCountry}}
To this, Annie had allegedly replied “what time thurdsay. thats when i was having you over. love, alyosha.” Another alleged conversation with Rollins was shared where Annie wrote “I miss Rama.”
The other alleged exchange she had was with Tom Willett, who she asked if he had left anything on her desk.
What was said about Tommaso Cioni?
Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, the self-styled investigator, shared an alleged photo of Tommaso Cioni with another woman. “Tommaso Cioni at his school with another lady. Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” he wrote.
Several people however remarked that too much should not be read in about the photo, noting that it was highly likely Tommaso was pictured next to a female colleague from the school. “Could be another teacher at the school,” one wrote.
Another sarcastically added “Oh my gosh, is he standing by a co worker? How scandalous!”. Notably, Annie and Tommaso have been married for about twenty years and they have a child together.
The latest alleged texts and photo serve as nothing more than more speculation directed at the couple, who authorities have already cleared. Savannah had also spoken out in their support, saying that they loved Nancy Guthrie very much.