Nancy Guthrie update: Bones found near Tucson home sparks fears; Pima County officials share troubling information

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after her family reported her missing on February 1. Authorities believe the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie. was taken from her home the night before. Amid this, a live streamer has made a chilling discovery near Guthrie's home in Catalina Foothills, which is near Tucson, Arizona.

A view of the Pima County Sheriff's Department office, as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The streamer reportedly found bones near River Road & Craycroft Road at Craycroft Bridge in Tucson. As per Michael Ruiz of Fox News, the bones were found about 15 minutes east of Guthrie's home. He shared a photo of a law enforcement official on site.

“They have not yet been identified. I’m told that protocol would be for responding officers to take a photo to a forensic anthropologist at the county medical examiner’s office who can make a preliminary determination on whether they belonged to a human,” the Fox News reporter added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another page shared updates on the find. They noted that a pipe was sticking out next to where the bone was found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another page shared updates on the find. They noted that a pipe was sticking out next to where the bone was found. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The discovery prompted fears among many who have been tracking the Guthrie case. Nancy Guthrie case: Discovery of bone sparks fear {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discovery prompted fears among many who have been tracking the Guthrie case. Nancy Guthrie case: Discovery of bone sparks fear {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One person remarked “Looks like pelvic and femur.” Another added “Looks kinda buried as well and looks human to me.” Yet another added “If added investigators have arrived, indication they believe human buried.”

Notably, the streamer later revealed that officers had confirmed the site to be a burial site and the bone was allegedly a 50-year-old bone. Tucson police reportedly said “The bone found near Craycroft and River was determined to be human. This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation. The University of Arizona's Anthropology Department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisted. This is not a criminal investigation.”

Pima County officials share troubling information

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, two members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors shared troubling information with the Fox News reporter. He wrote on X “At least two members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors tell me they plan to file a motion to vacate the sheriff’s office if he doesn’t step down or retire early by the next meeting Tuesday.”

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Kidnapping mastermind close to family? Expert drops chilling 'wolf in sheep's clothing' hint

Thus, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos could squarely be in the line of firing, as his department tries to close the Nancy Guthrie case amid intense scrutiny from around the nation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Sheriff Chris Nanos has come under fire over allegations he lied under oath in a deposition connected to a First Amendment lawsuit from one of his own deputies. The board demanded he come in and answer questions under oath. Instead, he had his lawyer send them a letter answering their questions, which contains its own alleged inaccuracy, they say,” the post from Ruiz added.

He further wrote “Nanos did not respond to requests for comment. The two board members, one Democrat and one Republican, do not make up a majority vote. This comes shortly after Nanos and FBI Director Kash Patel traded barbs publicly over their differences in the Guthrie investigation.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON