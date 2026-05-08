Nancy Guthrie update: Elizabeth Smart says Savannah's mom ‘could still be alive’; Today host makes big move

Elizabeth Smart has weighed in on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, saying the missing Arizona woman “could still be alive” months after vanishing from her home. Smart made the remarks during an interview with Erin Burnett on CNN while discussing her recent bodybuilding career. A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

Burnett referenced Smart’s own 2002 abduction case, noting that many people had feared the worst before she was ultimately rescued alive nine months later.

Asked whether she believed Nancy Guthrie could still survive after being missing for so long, Smart replied, “Absolutely. Absolutely. She could absolutely still be alive.”

“There are cases that span many more years than mine does and they came back alive,” Smart added. “So she could absolutely still be alive.”

However, she acknowledged there is also “the alternative,” while insisting the search should continue until answers are found. “Until we know, we have to keep looking. She deserves, either way, to be brought home,” Smart said.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: DNA evidence row takes new turn; Savannah's call to Senator Mark Kelly in focus

What happened to Nancy Guthrie? Nancy Guthrie was last seen outside her Tucson, Arizona, home on Jan 31 before disappearing in the early hours of Feb 1. Authorities later declared the residence a crime scene after DNA evidence was reportedly discovered days into the investigation.

Both the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have continued investigating the case.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department previously told Entertainment Weekly investigators believe Guthrie “was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night.”

Officials said the circumstances point to a possible kidnapping or abduction.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie got wrong info from sister Annie after kidnapping? Ex-detective probes theory

Savannah Guthrie returns to Today Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie returned to Today on Thursday after making an abrupt exit from the show a day earlier.

The TV host appeared alongside Willie Geist and discussed the upcoming Elle series during the morning broadcast.

Viewers had become concerned during Wednesday’s episode when co-anchor Craig Melvin announced that Guthrie “had to leave a little early” but would return the next day.

No official reason was given for her sudden departure.

The moment came shortly after one of Guthrie’s former teachers appeared on the Today plaza with a sign featuring throwback photos of the anchor.

Prior to returning to Today, Savannah Guthrie gave an emotional interview to former co-anchor Hoda Kotb about coping with her mother’s disappearance. “I will not fall apart. I will not let whoever did this take my children’s mother from them. I will not let them take my joy,” Guthrie said.