Nancy Guthrie close to home? ‘Investigator’ makes wild claim after Pima County cop questions Annie, Tommaso's statements

Nancy Guthrie may not be far from her home, as per a self-styled investigator. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe that she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found, three months after her family reported her missing on February 1. (AP)

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It has been three months since and Guthrie is yet to be found. The Pima County Sheriff's Office, who are lead on the case, and the FBI, who are assisting, are also yet to name any suspects to the public. Amid this, a Pima County cop questioned the version of events as put forth by the Guthrie family. When speaking to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin, the active law enforcement official stated that to the best of his knowledge the Guthrie family had initially insisted that the octogenarian had walked away. It was only later that they began to consider it might be a kidnapping, the cop added.

Also Read | ‘Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni’s home was a crime scene': ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, this did not match what the Guthrie family members had said, and Entin, who's been covering the case from on-ground in Tucson, conveyed as much to the Pima County official. The person who shared the clip on X noted that Savannah had spoken about how sister Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni had said right away that this was not a case of someone walking off. Savannah had also said her brother Camron knew ‘right away’ that this was a kidnapping for ransom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, this did not match what the Guthrie family members had said, and Entin, who's been covering the case from on-ground in Tucson, conveyed as much to the Pima County official. The person who shared the clip on X noted that Savannah had spoken about how sister Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni had said right away that this was not a case of someone walking off. Savannah had also said her brother Camron knew ‘right away’ that this was a kidnapping for ransom. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This mismatch in accounts from the early days of the investigation has piqued interests and Jonathan Lee Riches, the self-styled investigator who had also been tracking the Guthrie case from Tucson, shared his claims on X. Nancy Guthrie case: Self-styled investigator's claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This mismatch in accounts from the early days of the investigation has piqued interests and Jonathan Lee Riches, the self-styled investigator who had also been tracking the Guthrie case from Tucson, shared his claims on X. Nancy Guthrie case: Self-styled investigator's claims {{/usCountry}}

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Passing remarks on the family's comments from the start of the case, Riches, who goes by JLR online, wrote “How in the world did the Guthrie family think Nancy originally walked off when she could hardly walk?”.

Notably, Entin had pointed to this as well, saying that the family had cited Guthrie's advanced age and health condition as reasons for her not have walked away. In another post, JLR added “No getaway vehicle caught on surveillance is an indication to me that Nancy Guthrie is very close to home.”

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Since Guthrie's kidnapping, there's been speculation that she might be in Mexico, but nothing has turned up. Recently, evidence was found in Longmont, which is close to Tucson. Guthrie's fitness tracker was recovered, but she remains to be found.

Despite the apparent mismatch in statements, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has made it clear that the Guthrie family members are not suspects in the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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