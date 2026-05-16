Nancy Guthrie's guest house in focus as ‘investigator’ makes shock claim; ‘someone staying when she disappeared’

Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, is back in focus after a self-styled investigator claimed there was someone in the guest house at the time of her disappearance. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, went missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before.

An aerial view shows the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.(AP)

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It has been over three months and no suspect has been named publicly by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead on the case, or the FBI, who are assisting. Amid this, self-styled investigator, Jonathan Lee Riches, made the shock claim about Guthrie's home. Riches, or JLR, has been covering the Guthrie case from on-ground in Tucson for some time and has often made explosive claims in the case.

“It appears someone was staying in her guest house when Nancy Guthrie disappeared,” he wrote on X but did not provide any proof to back this up.

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{{^usCountry}} Several people reacted to JLR's claim about Guthrie. “Bet she didn’t even know it. Poor angel,” one wrote in the comments. Another added “That is why the casida/pool house was a mess.” Some speculated that Guthrie's son, Camron, was there. Nancy Guthrie guest house: What we know so far {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people reacted to JLR's claim about Guthrie. “Bet she didn’t even know it. Poor angel,” one wrote in the comments. Another added “That is why the casida/pool house was a mess.” Some speculated that Guthrie's son, Camron, was there. Nancy Guthrie guest house: What we know so far {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per information available, Nancy Guthrie was living alone on her property. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said as much at the start of the case. Further, cops went over Guthrie's property carefully to collect DNA and other evidence but there was no mention of the possibility of any other resident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per information available, Nancy Guthrie was living alone on her property. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said as much at the start of the case. Further, cops went over Guthrie's property carefully to collect DNA and other evidence but there was no mention of the possibility of any other resident. {{/usCountry}}

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Moreover, there's nothing to suggest Camron was staying there either. Several people jumped onto this fact and posed questions for JLR.

“Why are you and we just hearing this now?,” one asked. Another noted “Seems like that would’ve come out immediately.” Yet another said “Speculation or fact?Let’s dig and find out.” Previously too, there's been social media speculation about the guest house being rented out but there's no official confirmation of the same.

While speculation in the Nancy Guthrie case continues, Sheriff Nanos offered an insight into the investigation process. He spoke about the focus on digital evidence along with DNA in the Guthrie case.

Chris Nanos gives update on Nancy Guthrie case

Speaking to People magazine, Nanos said “There’s thousands and thousands of video out there from intersections and Ring cameras that we have to catalog. Maybe it’s all the white trucks are over here, all the red sedans are over here; you’ve gotta have it so that when you do find a suspect ... ‘Hey, the suspect is John Doe, we got him,’ now we go and say, ‘Well, what else do we know about John Doe?’”

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He added, "'Oh, he drives a white truck. Were there any white trucks in the area at that time?’ ‘Oh, John Doe has this cellphone number.’ You back up to those pieces of evidence that you gathered early on to try to make your case.” He also noted that there was public frustration around the case, and the Guthrie family members were frustrated too. However, the sheriff said it was better not to make a false arrest and assured that the best minds were on the case and expressed certainty it would be solved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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