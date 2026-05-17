Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni's house in focus as ‘investigator’ questions reported disappearance

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's house is under focus again. Self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches brought up the couple's alleged disappearance, amid Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are not suspects in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified a long time back.(X/@CriminalNetworX)

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Riches, who goes by JLR, had initially cited a neighbor saying that they had not seen Annie and Tommaso for over a week, and their car was not visible either. However, no proof was provided to back this claim.

This comes at a time when the duo have been facing intense public scrutiny while the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before February 1, as per authorities. That night, she's believed to have had dinner with Annie and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her off home, which is close by. This made the two among the last people to see Guthrie before she was reported missing the next morning, on February 1.

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{{^usCountry}} This, coupled with the fact that there was a delay from authorities in returning Annie and Tommaso's car sparked speculations. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made it plenty clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case. Savannah too batted for Annie and Tommaso, saying they both loved Guthrie a lot and would never harm her. That said, the news of their apparent disappearance has renewed interest in the duo. ‘Investigator’ puts focus on Annie, Tommaso's house {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This, coupled with the fact that there was a delay from authorities in returning Annie and Tommaso's car sparked speculations. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made it plenty clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case. Savannah too batted for Annie and Tommaso, saying they both loved Guthrie a lot and would never harm her. That said, the news of their apparent disappearance has renewed interest in the duo. ‘Investigator’ puts focus on Annie, Tommaso's house {{/usCountry}}

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JLR noted on X “The Sheriff cleared Annie & Tommaso, so they are free to go. They totally left their home.” He added “Haven't been there in over a week. Car gone. Same home authorities treated like a crime scene.”

While the self-styled investigator, who has been covering the case from Tucson for some time, made this claim, authorities have officially only named Nancy Guthrie's home as a crime scene from where they recovered DNA evidence. Nothing was said about Annie and Tommaso's home.

In another post, JLR spoke about how mainstream media had focused on Annie and Tommaso too, at the start of the investigation. “Main stream media spotlight was shining on Annie & Tommaso's home 24/7 when Nancy Guthrie 1st went missing,” he wrote. Notably, interest had been sparked by former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield's claims that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. However, Pima County Sheriff's Department, had, at that time, quashed this.

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A former FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer, also weighed in on Annie and Tommaso allegedly having disappeared, suggesting that they could have needed some time away from the eyes of the media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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