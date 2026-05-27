Nancy Guthrie update: Rocks, cacti appear ‘suddenly’ near Savannah Guthrie's mother's house; ‘is it a warning?’

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after her family reported her missing on February 1. It has been over three months and there's no trace of the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona on the night prior to February 1 or the early hours of that day. With the kidnapping case gaining national attention, several streamers had flocked to Guthrie's neighborhood. Some of them have now pointed to an apparently sudden appearance of rocks and cacti in the area.

A drone view shows media staging near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson.(REUTERS)

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This has sparked questions as speculations and theories continue to abound in the Guthrie case. Several streamers spoke about the rocks and cacti being placed suddenly. As per one streamer, the timing could be narrowed down to after 6pm, because they claimed to have been at the location until that time and had not seen any such rock or cacti.

“Someone informed me that Mark the Shark drove by Nancy's and now there are rocks put on the easement where DaaJuice and I were sitting..... Funny thing is we were sitting there until 6pm tonight and no rocks were there......,” one of the streamers wrote and asked what was ‘wrong’ with Guthrie's neighborhood.

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{{^usCountry}} Another added there was ‘the rocks & cacti all the way along the easement.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added there was ‘the rocks & cacti all the way along the easement.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yet another pointed to the ‘rocks and cacti’ in the neighborhood of Guthrie's home and wondered whether there was a deeper implication. "Rocks suddenly placed along the easement… but by who? And why? Is it landscaping, a warning, or something more? The timing raises questions. What do you think happened here?, the streamer asked. They also shared alleged visuals from the scene. HT.com could not independently verify this information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another pointed to the ‘rocks and cacti’ in the neighborhood of Guthrie's home and wondered whether there was a deeper implication. "Rocks suddenly placed along the easement… but by who? And why? Is it landscaping, a warning, or something more? The timing raises questions. What do you think happened here?, the streamer asked. They also shared alleged visuals from the scene. HT.com could not independently verify this information. {{/usCountry}}

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Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood in focus

The appearance of the rocks and cacti drew remarks from many. While one streamer alleged that there could be a warning involved in the placement, another person seemingly agreed in the comments.

“Definitely a warning....twisted thing to do though. Shredding cactus apart to top it off...sick,” they wrote. Another added “Ask for camera footage from Nancy's house. They have cameras watching.” Yet another said “The Association of misfits that live there…”.

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However, there were others who claimed that the appearance of the rocks and cacti did not have much bearing on the case, and had little to do with any warning as was being made out by some of the streamers. One person on X wrote “Neighbors of Nancy Guthrie have reportedly begun placing rocks and native Sonoran Desert vegetation across the street from Nancy’s home in an effort to deter streamers who have been camped out in that area for months.”

Notably, Guthrie's neighborhood has seen increased presence and attention since the octogenarian went missing. Neighbors have seen presence of Pima County Sheriff's Department officials and the FBI in the area. As for the kidnapping suspects, nobody has been named publicly. Beyond the first few ransom messages, there has been no further communication from the kidnappers that have been revealed to the public either.

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Thus, the appearance of the rocks and cacti was perhaps taken as something more significant by the streamer. However, some on X remain of the opinion that it is just Guthrie's neighbors trying to regain some privacy in their neighborhood.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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