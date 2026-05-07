Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah's early exit from TODAY show raises eyebrows; kidnapping survivor shares hopeful message

Savannah Guthrie abruptly exited the May 6 episode of the TODAY show as the search for her mother Nancy Guthrie continues. No explanation was given for Savannah's sudden departure, raising questions about whether there had been any development in the Guthrie case.

Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie remains missing.(X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe that she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It was earlier reported that there was a process in place for Savannah in case a break came in the Guthrie investigation while she was on air. It was noted that Savannah would be told she was needed off set and would proceed to get the update on her mother's disappearance.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Big hint on kidnapper? DNA evidence points to involvement of...

Savannah was co-hosting with Craig Melvin when she went off the show. “Savannah had to leave a little early. She'll be right back tomorrow, though,” Melvin said without elaborating further. Savannah's sudden departure set tongues wagging and one person observed “It’s true, Savannah Guthrie, the daughter of missing Nancy Guthrie, did leave the set early today. Why does this spark so much interest? Because everyone is always hoping there’s news about Nancy.” Another asked “Did they find Nancy Guthrie???”.

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{{^usCountry}} While it remains unknown whether Savannah did get any update about Guthrie, a kidnapping survivor had a message of hope as three months has passed since the octogenarian went missing. What Elizabeth Smart said on Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While it remains unknown whether Savannah did get any update about Guthrie, a kidnapping survivor had a message of hope as three months has passed since the octogenarian went missing. What Elizabeth Smart said on Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped in June 2002, when she was 14, and rescued in March 2003, spoke to CNN about the Guthrie case. She noted that Guthrie could “absolutely still be alive.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped in June 2002, when she was 14, and rescued in March 2003, spoke to CNN about the Guthrie case. She noted that Guthrie could “absolutely still be alive.” {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are working on the assumption that Guthrie is alive. However, investigators had warned at the start of the case that time was of the essence given Guthrie's advanced age and the fact that she'd been taken from her home without her daily medication. As per reports, Guthrie was likely to face problems without the same. People had reported Guthrie dealing with cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and having a pacemaker.

Nancy Guthrie-Savannah Guthrie: Old clip surfaces

While the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, an old clip of her and Savannah from the TODAY show has surfaced. The two discuss a dish Guthrie used to make, which Savannah recalled.

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The video resounded with many online as Savannah and Guthrie were seen sharing a light moment, with the latter's motherly instincts on full display as she stated that the dish Savannah was talking about was neither easy to make, nor healthy. “Nancy Guthrie - you are just the sweetest soul,” the person sharing the clip wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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