Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni's scary post on parasites catches eye of ‘investigator’ amid kidnapping

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues and a self-styled investigator has pointed to an alleged post about parasites made by son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe the 84-year-old was taken from her home the night before.

Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law teaches at BASIS Oro Valley.(X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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It has been months since, and no suspect has been publicly named. Guthrie has not been found either. Amid this, speculations have surrounded Tommaso, the son-in-law and his wife, Annie Guthrie. Annie, sister of TODAY host Savannah Guthrie, dined with their octogenarian mother the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, which is near to their place. Given the circumstances, this has made Annie and Tommaso among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken. Thus, the duo has been subjected to intense public scrutiny and baseless speculations, even after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the kidnapping case.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid this, Jonathan Lee Riches, a self-styled investigator who has been tracking the Guthrie case, shared the alleged message on parasites from Tommaso. What JLR said about Tommaso Cioni {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid this, Jonathan Lee Riches, a self-styled investigator who has been tracking the Guthrie case, shared the alleged message on parasites from Tommaso. What JLR said about Tommaso Cioni {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Riches, who goes by JLR, wrote on X “Tommaso Cioni once claimed he had a parasite & let the parasite in his leg for 3 months to show his kids the parasite / host relationship.” He then asked where Nancy Guthrie was located. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riches, who goes by JLR, wrote on X “Tommaso Cioni once claimed he had a parasite & let the parasite in his leg for 3 months to show his kids the parasite / host relationship.” He then asked where Nancy Guthrie was located. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} JLR also shared a screenshot of BASIS Oro Valley, where Tommaso is a teacher. The alleged message of Tommaso on parasites was made there. “Oh, I got a parasite (Larva migrans) during my trip to Costa Rica, and I let it be in my leg for three months to show my kids the parasite/host relationship first-hand! Gross, right?,” Tommaso allegedly said in the screenshot JLR shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JLR also shared a screenshot of BASIS Oro Valley, where Tommaso is a teacher. The alleged message of Tommaso on parasites was made there. “Oh, I got a parasite (Larva migrans) during my trip to Costa Rica, and I let it be in my leg for three months to show my kids the parasite/host relationship first-hand! Gross, right?,” Tommaso allegedly said in the screenshot JLR shared. {{/usCountry}}

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The post drew a wide variety of reactions with one person asking whether people were living off Nancy Guthrie like parasites. “Speaking of parasite: were A & T parasites living off their host Nancy??,” they commented. However, given that Tommaso has gotten a clean chit quite some time back, and since then there's been nothing to link him or his wife to the crime, many were not taken in by what JLR was saying.

A person remarked “he's not hiding the fact he drove Nancy home. You're not uncovering anything new. Not sure of your theory with Tommaso. Crime took place much much later after 1am.” Meanwhile, another said “Sounds like every Biology teacher I ever had, a little quirky.”

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Despite the many speculations around Annie and Tommaso, Savannah has come out to support the duo as well, stating that they both loved Nancy Guthrie a lot.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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