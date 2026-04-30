Was Nancy Guthrie crime scene ‘staged’ to mislead authorities? Experts's chilling theory, ‘Killed somewhere else…’

A leading expert has suggested that the physical evidence left at Nancy Guthrie’s home may have been "staged. Dr Gary Brucato, a renowned forensic psychologist, told TMZ that Nancy may have been “killed somewhere” else entirely, suggesting the primary crime scene was actually not her house.

An aerial view shows the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

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Brucato suggested that the presentation of the home, specifically the blood found on the front of the house, as well as the strategically opened back door, indicated that it was “staged.”

“It is entirely possible that she was not actually taken from there or killed there,” Brucato said. “It's entirely possible that happened elsewhere and somebody staged blood in the front of the house, the door being opened in the back and so forth to give the impression of an abduction, but she was actually killed somewhere else or whatever fate befell her, I'm sorry to say, somewhere else.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

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{{^usCountry}} Brucato said that the kidnapper may have staged the scene to mislead law enforcement and create a false narrative regarding the point of entry and the nature of the struggle. He said that the level of manipulation shows that there was a “mastermind” behind the kidnapping. He added that they may even have staged the crime scene to look like an abduction when it could have been only a homicide. Is Nancy Guthrie alive? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brucato said that the kidnapper may have staged the scene to mislead law enforcement and create a false narrative regarding the point of entry and the nature of the struggle. He said that the level of manipulation shows that there was a “mastermind” behind the kidnapping. He added that they may even have staged the crime scene to look like an abduction when it could have been only a homicide. Is Nancy Guthrie alive? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brucato has reached the grim conclusion that the chances of Nancy being alive are very low. Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah Guthrie previously even admitted that her mom may be dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brucato has reached the grim conclusion that the chances of Nancy being alive are very low. Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah Guthrie previously even admitted that her mom may be dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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