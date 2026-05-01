Nancy Guthrie Longmont evidence: Did cops interview kidnapper already? Forensic evidence hints at major break

Nancy Guthrie remains missing but new evidence might just crack this case wide open. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, after executing a search warrant, found personal items belonging to Guthrie, as per International Business Times.

New evidence has reportedly been found in the Nancy Guthrie case and could lead to a break.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Cops searched a property in Longmont and found items that belonged to Guthrie including her fitness tracker, which reportedly contained the heart rate data from the time of her kidnapping.

However, the bigger bombshell in the report was that forensic teams had also found DNA and fingerprints from an abandoned SUV near the Superior jogging trail. These reportedly matched a person of interest who had been interviewed before but not named.

Did cops interview Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper already?

While the report does not say that the person whose DNA was found is now a suspect, questions would automatically rise about what that individual's forensic evidence was doing close to where Guthrie's belongings were found.

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{{^usCountry}} If the person whose DNA was found does turn out to be the kidnapper, then it is likely that authorities had questioned them at the time already. However, there is no confirmation about suspects yet from official sources. Amid this, retired FBI agent Mark Lageman shared his opinion of the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the person whose DNA was found does turn out to be the kidnapper, then it is likely that authorities had questioned them at the time already. However, there is no confirmation about suspects yet from official sources. Amid this, retired FBI agent Mark Lageman shared his opinion of the case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This kind of physical evidence linking a suspect to both the vehicle and the victim's belongings would light a fire on social media if released,,” he said, adding, “In today's environment, one solid piece of forensics can generate millions of tips overnight.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This kind of physical evidence linking a suspect to both the vehicle and the victim's belongings would light a fire on social media if released,,” he said, adding, “In today's environment, one solid piece of forensics can generate millions of tips overnight.” {{/usCountry}}

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Boulder County authorities, meanwhile, have not shared much about the person of interest. They have only said that he is a local man who has had prior contact with law enforcement.

Nancy Guthrie case: Persons of interest, where things stand

Lageman has exercised caution saying that though the evidence is promising, investigators must move ahead with caution. That said, it has been over two months that Guthrie was reported missing. Authorities have interviewed a few persons of interest in the case already.

An unnamed man was detained during a traffic stop near Rio Rico, in Arizona, about 60 miles away from Tucson. However, investigators released him the next day. Two people were also removed from a home about two miles from Guthrie's residence. One was taken for questioning and released the next day.

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It remains to be seen if the person whose DNA was found is among them. As far as suspects go, authorities have only released the photo of the masked man seen at Guthrie's house. The forensic evidence from the new find could help narrow down the search, which has sparked excitement among those who've been following the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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