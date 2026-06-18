Nancy Guthrie update: Annie and Tommaso Cioni not home? YouTuber makes shock claim amid ‘lights on’ row

Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found, four months after her family reported her missing. Now, a YouTuber has made shocking claims that her daughter, Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, are not living at their home, which is close to the Catalina Foothills address near Tucson, Arizona, from where Nancy Guthrie was taken.

Unverified claims were made that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni were living in Nancy Guthrie's home. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead on the case, have cleared all Guthrie family members from the suspect list, public speculation about Annie and Tommaso has continued.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-SWAT commander reveals one location investigators should ‘absolutely’ consider

This comes after former NewsNation reporter Ashleigh Banfield had claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. This had been quashed by authorities. But, Annie and Tommaso are among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken, since the 84-year-old had dinner with Annie the night before and Tommaso is believed to have dropped her home after. Notably, the claims from the YouTuber come at a time when lights were allegedly seen at Guthrie's property, leading to unverified claims of Annie and Tommaso staying there.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier too, Annie and Tommaso have been subjected to the speculation of not being home. However, these have not been verified by any official sources. What YouTuber said about Annie and Tommaso Cioni {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier too, Annie and Tommaso have been subjected to the speculation of not being home. However, these have not been verified by any official sources. What YouTuber said about Annie and Tommaso Cioni {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alexander Zabel Jr, who runs Criminal Network, made the claims about Annie and Tommaso. Notably, Zabel Jr was recently arrested by the Pima County cops for being a ‘public nuisance’ as he's been streaming from Guthrie's neighborhood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alexander Zabel Jr, who runs Criminal Network, made the claims about Annie and Tommaso. Notably, Zabel Jr was recently arrested by the Pima County cops for being a ‘public nuisance’ as he's been streaming from Guthrie's neighborhood. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Zabel Jr claimed that there were ‘multiple properties’. “Explains why Tommaso and Annie aren't home,” Zabel Jr added. He mentioned Nancy Guthrie's daughter, TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie in the post but did not clarify whether the alleged ‘multiple properties’ belonged to the octogenarian or her daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zabel Jr claimed that there were ‘multiple properties’. “Explains why Tommaso and Annie aren't home,” Zabel Jr added. He mentioned Nancy Guthrie's daughter, TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie in the post but did not clarify whether the alleged ‘multiple properties’ belonged to the octogenarian or her daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, Savannah herself spoke about how her wealth might be why Nancy Guthrie was targeted. Many law enforcement experts have also shared a similar opinion, that the kidnapping might have been targeted, as the nation keeps following the kidnapping case closely.

However, Zabel Jr's claims about Tommaso and Annie do not seem to have gone down well with people online. “Damn ai be knowing everything. Sauce,” one person commented on his post, referring to the AI summary screenshot the YouTuber shared to try and back his claims about the duo, towards whom much public scrutiny has been directed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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