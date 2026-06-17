Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni refused help to find kidnapped woman? ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim

Fresh allegations have been flagged against Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. These come from self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, who has been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case for a while.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are not suspects in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified a long time back.(X/@CriminalNetworX)

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JLR, in the past, has raised several allegations against Annie and Tommaso, despite the Pima County Sheriff's Department making it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case. However, JLR's allegations have gained traction online amid public speculation surrounding the Nancy Guthrie's daughter and son-in-law.

The octogenarian mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso is then believed to have dropped her home in their vehicle. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. Four months on, authorities appear to be nowhere closer to finding the kidnapped woman.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni living in kidnapped woman's home - bizarre theory after ‘lights on’ claim

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{{^usCountry}} As the Guthrie case has raised more questions than answers, quite a few have been pointed at Annie and Tommaso, given that they were among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken. Now, JLR has added to it with his latest post on X. What JLR said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the Guthrie case has raised more questions than answers, quite a few have been pointed at Annie and Tommaso, given that they were among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken. Now, JLR has added to it with his latest post on X. What JLR said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} JLR posted on X that a woman had claimed she had sent a ‘certified mail/signature required’ to Annie and Tommaso's home where she offered help to find Nancy Guthrie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JLR posted on X that a woman had claimed she had sent a ‘certified mail/signature required’ to Annie and Tommaso's home where she offered help to find Nancy Guthrie. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the mail allegedly came back unclaimed. “Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” JLR added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the mail allegedly came back unclaimed. “Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” JLR added. {{/usCountry}}

BREAKING!



Woman claims she sent certified mail / signature required to Annie & Tommaso's home offering help to find Nancy, but the mail came back to her unclaimed.



Where is Nancy Guthrie? — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) June 16, 2026

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Notably, the Nancy Guthrie case had gained national attention, which has led to several people getting involved – including streamers in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood, where the kidnapped woman's house is. Several residents have expressed their discomfort with the same and the Pima County Sheriff's Office even arrested a streamer recently.

However, the most recent allegations against Annie and Tommaso drew a variety of reactions. “What else???? Why didn't she go to FBI? The family disappears, lights on at Nancy's house, streamers removed, neighbors & disgruntled streamers complaints has gotten ridiculous!,” one asked about the woman claiming to have offered help to Annie and Tommaso.

Another added "Maybe someone is intercepting mail from crazy people who wanna help! They have probably got 100's of letters, calls from people offering to "help". They probably don't trust anybody after everything that has been said about them especially Tommaso," offering a sympathetic view of what the couple must have been going through with unwarranted public scrutiny on them.

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Yet another said “Makes me think about what IF something ever came from the kidnapper, ignore that too? But if no one is there to sign for it, then certified can’t be delivered anyway. Seems they skipped town. LE also should have checked cards/tags that came with flower deliveries,” flagging that perhaps communication from the kidnapper might get missed this way.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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