Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni's works in focus as ransom note claims Savannah's mom ‘buried with nature’

Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, are facing public scrutiny once again after reports revealed the details of the ransom note. The note, reportedly addressed to TODAY show host and Annie's sister, Savannah Guthrie, claimed that the 84-year-old was ‘buried with nature now.’

A X user tried to find instances of the word 'nature' in Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's writings after it was reported that a ransom note in Nancy Guthrie's case claimed she was 'buried with nature'. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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The Guthrie family received two ransom notes soon after Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe the octogenarian was kidnapped from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. They also believe the notes to have come from the same person.

Thus far, the contents of the ransom notes had not been made public knowledge. However, with the information now coming to light, some of the people following the case automatically shifted their attention to Annie and Tommaso. The couple, who reportedly live close to Guthrie has been at the center of public speculation long after the Pima County Sheriff's Department clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case. Interest in the duo has persisted since Guthrie is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing, and Tommaso reportedly dropped her home after the meal – making them among the last people to see Guthrie before tragedy struck.

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Now, in context of the lines ‘buried with nature now’, a social media user on X tried to examine writings from both Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni to see if the word ‘nature’ appears in them. Notably, Tommaso is a middle school teacher while Annie is a published poet and has a body of work to her name.

Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's writings in focus

“Nature/Natura in Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni Poetry, lyrics and writings,” the X user wrote. They shared screenshots of their findings as well.

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The X user further remarked that Tommaso's work did not have any mention of nature, but claimed that Annie's poem – The Oracle – mentioned nature. They wrote "The only match was “nature” in the poem “The Oracle” (part of the Chorus section in The Good Dark). In context it appears as a question-and-answer oracle.”

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However, a copy of the poem hosted by the University of Montana does not show ‘nature’ appearing.

"sometimes shadow becomes articulate

eyes that have the world,

looking, there is a splinter

broken off inside

(“my sight”)

what doubt can be in eyes that have the world, you

in them -?," the poem reads. When searched with the specific lines shared in the screenshot, a preview is visible on Google from the University of Arizona page.

“What is nature? A pocket sealed and torn. Why am I secret? Humble are those made alone. What is modesty? Failure as landing. What is truth?,” the lines from the preview read. However, upon opening the site, these lines could not be located. A screenshot of the preview is attached below.

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Screenshot showing 'nature' appearing in a search related to Annie Guthrie's works.

The post goes to show the tenuous links some people online are likely to draw as the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping continues for over four months after she was reported missing. As per information shared with the public, authorities are still treating it as a kidnapping case.

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Meanwhile, the X user's post garnered reactions from various people including self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, who suggested searching for the word ‘buried’ in Annie and Tommaso's writings.