Nancy Guthrie update: Disturbing ‘handyman’ theory, body buried in desert claims surface amid probe

Police officers looking into the Nancy Guthrie case are reaching out to the public for any information following the emergence of a new theory involving a “local handyman.”

Nancy Guthrie update: Police are seeking public help in the Nancy Guthrie case, suspecting a handyman may have abducted the 84-year-old for financial gain.(X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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Nancy, 84, has been unaccounted for since February 1, when she was taken from her home during the night. Since then, there have been no sightings or communications from her. A reward of $1.2 million is currently available for information that leads to Nancy's safe return, yet no suspects have been apprehended or charged in relation to the case.

Savannah Guthrie, Nancy's daughter and host of the Today Show, has consistently made appeals to her mother's alleged abductors and announced the reward, but to no avail. However, a new investigative perspective has surfaced from forensic specialists and former FBI agents.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert reveals which mistake could lead to arrest, ‘if they did a reverse…’

Nancy Guthrie update: All we know about ‘handyman’ theory

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities suspect that a nearby handyman, who had access to Nancy Guthrie's home, may have kidnapped her upon realizing she is the daughter of television host Savannah. It is believed that the assailant thought the family had immediate access to significant wealth and chose her as a target for ransom, as per the Express US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities suspect that a nearby handyman, who had access to Nancy Guthrie's home, may have kidnapped her upon realizing she is the daughter of television host Savannah. It is believed that the assailant thought the family had immediate access to significant wealth and chose her as a target for ransom, as per the Express US. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Experts suggest that they believe the abduction of the 84-year-old was an opportunistic crime committed by an individual who was acquainted with her home, daily routines, and the local vicinity. Nancy Guthrie buried in a desert area? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts suggest that they believe the abduction of the 84-year-old was an opportunistic crime committed by an individual who was acquainted with her home, daily routines, and the local vicinity. Nancy Guthrie buried in a desert area? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sadly, some experts have suspected that Nancy probably passed away early in the incident, with the suspect likely having disposed of her remains in a desert area near the Mexican border. However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has only verified that Nancy was “targeted” and has refrained from publicly speculating on whether the assailant was a handyman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadly, some experts have suspected that Nancy probably passed away early in the incident, with the suspect likely having disposed of her remains in a desert area near the Mexican border. However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has only verified that Nancy was “targeted” and has refrained from publicly speculating on whether the assailant was a handyman. {{/usCountry}}

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In a recent update, the department has introduced an online portal that allows neighbors to submit video footage, with the page stating, “The Pima County Sheriff's Department is urgently requesting your assistance in locating Nancy Guthrie, 84, who [was] last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue.”

‘Guthrie died of shock,’ Expert suspects amid missing probe

This recent update comes after forensic expert Barbara Butcher addressed Fox News about the handyman theory, expressing her conviction that the motive for the kidnapping was financial profit.

"I find it flabbergasting that anyone would take a woman her age, but what I think is probably the case is that someone in the area, maybe a handyman, maybe a service person, had known, had found out that Mrs. Guthrie was the mother of Savannah Guthrie and said, 'Oh, she must be rich,'" Butcher mentioned. "So this person is not well."

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As there was was no valid ransom demand or any information forthcoming, Butchersaid it is likely because that “Mrs. Guthrie died of shock, fright, heart disease, whatever it was, very soon after being taken from her home.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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