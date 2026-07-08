Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent calls for nationwide manhunt for Porch Guy, ‘Plaster his face everywhere’

Retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has called for a nationwide manhunt for the Nancy Guthrie suspect – the man who was captured on Nancy's property, widely known as the “Porch Guy” – urging investigators to “plaster his face everywhere.” She suggested that investigators should flood traditional and social media with the suspect's photos and even engage Spanish‑speaking communities, per The International Business Times.

Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent calls for nationwide manhunt for Porch Guy (@FBIDirectorKash/X)

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Coffindaffer called for a full‑scale blitz campaign centred on the masked suspect. She said that the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department should push stills from the porch footage across local and national outlets, and online platforms and community spaces, so that people find it impossible to ignore the image.

‘Critical’ factor in solving the case

Coffindaffer also revealed what she thinks is a "critical" factor that could prove pivotal in solving the Nancy Guthrie case. She said that it is important to keep Nancy’s name prominent in media coverage, as this could be significant in finding out what happened to her.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Cajun Navy VP opens up about PCSD's refusal to accept help, ‘They just decided…’

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{{^usCountry}} Jennifer told NewsNation's Hena Doba on Sunday, "I think it is so important that her name stay out there and that somebody who knows something continues to see this. Everybody thinks because we're newsies or love crime and follow, that everybody knows about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jennifer told NewsNation's Hena Doba on Sunday, "I think it is so important that her name stay out there and that somebody who knows something continues to see this. Everybody thinks because we're newsies or love crime and follow, that everybody knows about it.” {{/usCountry}}

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"But the fact of the matter is, people really don't know about these cases. So, keeping it in the media is critical,” she added.

Meanwhile, the FBI’s Phoenix branch recently said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation.

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,” the statement said.

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"Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case,” it added.