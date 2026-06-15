Nancy Guthrie update: Expert reveals major break in Savannah's missing mom case, ‘CertiK seems to know’

A former FBI agent has recently revealed a significant development in the case of Nancy Guthrie, whose mother, Savannah Guthrie, co-anchors Today, continues to be missing.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni reportedly live close to Nancy Guthrie, the kidnapped woman.(X/@CoffindafferFBI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Saturday, June 13, retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer utilized X to announce important information from a cybersecurity firm, occurring more than four months after the 84-year-old was kidnapped in Tucson, Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie update: Coffindaffer declares biggest public break in missing case

Coffindaffer, who contributes to NewsNation, stated, “It’s the biggest public break in Nancy’s Case, as CertiK, arguably the leading crypto security company in the world, has designated Nancy’s abduction as a wrench attack by proxy,”

She provided a screenshot from CertiK that stated, The 84-year-old mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie was abducted in connection with a “$6 million bitcoin ransom demand”, highlighting the established trend of proxy target selection noted in “our 2025 report.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the former FBI agent pondered, “Does CertiK have knowledge as to if Savannah has a Bitcoin account?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the former FBI agent pondered, “Does CertiK have knowledge as to if Savannah has a Bitcoin account?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is a huge breakthrough. Times have changed. And how these networks operate is new to LE [law enforcement]. Unless LE knows who took Nancy, then a wrench by proxy is on the table. CertiK seems to know," she claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a huge breakthrough. Times have changed. And how these networks operate is new to LE [law enforcement]. Unless LE knows who took Nancy, then a wrench by proxy is on the table. CertiK seems to know," she claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nancy Guthrie case update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nancy Guthrie case update {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Savannah's mother was last seen at her residence in Catalina Foothills on January 31. Following the report of her disappearance by Nancy's family on February 1, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, in conjunction with the FBI, has been diligently reviewing tips and initiating the processing of DNA evidence. As of this writing, no suspect has been identified, despite the earlier ransom letters that demanded Bitcoin and Savannah's offer of a $1 million reward.

On June 7, Savannah posted an emotional update on her Instagram Stories, stating, “Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out,” accompanied by religious artwork. “Bring her home.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON