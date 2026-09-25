Nancy Guthrie update: FBI searching Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's neighborhood? ‘Investigator' makes shock claim

Fresh claims have been made about Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. A self-styled investigator claimed that the FBI was searching in their neighborhood for a discarded burner phone.

A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni had a home survey done the day before Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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Annie and Tommaso have been at the center of public speculations since the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

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Although authorities have clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects, Annie and Tommaso have been subjected to public scrutiny. This comes after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield's claims about Tommaso possibly being a suspect in the case. It has also been driven by the fact that Nancy had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then dropped her home, making them among the last people to see the octogenarian before tragedy struck.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, the FBI had been in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood before, but now, a self-styled investigator has claimed that they also searched Annie and Tommaso's neighborhood. Here's all you need to know. FBI searched Annie, Tommaso's neighborhood? What to know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the FBI had been in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood before, but now, a self-styled investigator has claimed that they also searched Annie and Tommaso's neighborhood. Here's all you need to know. FBI searched Annie, Tommaso's neighborhood? What to know {{/usCountry}}

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As per Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, the self-styled investigator, the FBI searched Annie and Tommaso's neighborhood for a ‘discarded burner phone’. He noted that this was after the second ‘ransom note came through’.

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In another post, JLR added “It appears the person used a prepaid smartphone to send the electronic Nancy Guthrie Ransom notes.”

Thus, the FBI search JLR is referring to here is not a new one. The Guthrie family received ransom notes after Nancy went missing, but Reuters reported the bureau has determined these notes to be fake.

However, the mention of the FBI being in Annie and Tommaso's neighborhood sparked reactions.

FBI searching Annie, Tommaso's area? Netizens react

One person asked “No body found?,” while another local added “Where is Nancy Guthrie? Somebody know......”.

Yet another remarked “So a & t tossed crucial evidence to implicate themselves right near their house, I don't know. Seems a bit off but that's my opinion.” Meanwhile, one person also asked where Annie and Tommaso are at present.

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The two had reportedly left their home amid public scrutiny, but reports from this month seem to indicate they're back home.