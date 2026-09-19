Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni - ‘they been hiding…’

The Nancy Guthrie case has seen a fresh development with a self-styled investigator making shocking claims about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni. The individual alleged that the couple did little to help look for the 84-year-old.

A self-styled investigator made shocking allegations against Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over seven months and no suspect has been publicly named. Authorities have also not shared whether they are any closer to determining Nancy's whereabouts.

Amid this, public scrutiny has squarely been focused on Annie and Tommaso, after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that the latter might be a suspect in the case. This report, which came in the early days of the case, was junked by the authorities. Later Sheriff Chris Nanos of the Pima County Sheriff's Department – the lead investigating authority on the case – announced that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects. However, interest in Annie and Tommaso has continued as Nancy reportedly had dinner with Savannah's sister the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso is then believed to have dropped her home, making the two among the last people to see Nancy before she was taken.

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With time wearing on, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, the self-styled investigator, has shared several claims about Annie and Tommaso, including photos from their past. Here's what he said most recently about the couple in the public spotlight.

What JLR said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni?

JLR shared a photo of Annie and Tommaso from the early days of the investigation. The duo were seen inside a car with their faces covered. While Tommaso had a tee-shirt pulled up to cover his mouth and wore shades, Annie had her hood up and shades on. She also bent her head further so as not to be seen clearly by cameras.

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Sharing the photo, JLR wrote “When has Annie & Tommaso looked for Nancy Guthrie? NEVER! Instead they been hiding. Where's Nancy?”.

Notably, there is no evidence that Annie and Tommaso did not look for Nancy Guthrie. The family has offered a $1 million reward for any information on the missing octogenarian. Annie also appeared on videos alongside Savannah and their brother Camron, pleading with whoever might have taken Nancy to return her. The couple reportedly briefly left their home amid intense public scrutiny. However, reports indicate they are now back in the neighborhood.

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Now, JLR's post about Annie and Tommaso has sparked reactions from those following the case.

Reactions to JLR's claims about Annie and Tommaso

Several people reacted to the claims JLR made online. One person wrote “SHERIFF DEPT can NOT solve it because everything got CONTAMINATED & BOTCHED UP, they have NOTHING.”

Another added “I find it VERY INTERESTING that T is covering the Only 2 Visible identifiers (eye/mouth) that the Porch Guy had exposed.” Meanwhile, another tried to defend Annie and Tommaso's actions saying “They can’t go out they’d be swarmed… no way would they receive fair treatment. Even if they are Innocent they were Labeled Guilty before any investigation was started.”