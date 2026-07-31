Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ questions Tommaso Cioni's actions as ‘prime suspect’ claims resurface

A self-styled investigator questioned some of Tommaso Cioni's actions amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. Tommaso is married to Annie Guthrie, Nancy's daughter, and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's sister.

Tommaso Cioni is Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, and is reportedly among the last people to see her before her disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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The couple has found themselves at the center of public speculations since the 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before – the night she had dinner with Annie. Tommaso reportedly dropped her home after, making them among the last two people to see Nancy before she was taken. Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department had clarified that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the case.

However, prior to this, former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. In a recent clip, she said that her sources in the police department had indicated he was the ‘prime suspect’. Notably, Banfield was speaking about the time before the official clarification came from PCSD. The alleged video of Banfield has now gone viral as public interest in Tommaso and Annie continues.

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Self-styled investigator, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, was among those sharing the alleged video.

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“Ashleigh Banfield claims Sheriff Nanos won't speak to her anymore cause his guys told her that Tommaso Cioni is the PRIME SUSPECT in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie,” he wrote. JLR raised more questions about Tommaso, while sharing his photos.

What JLR said about Tommaso Cioni

JLR, who has been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case from Tucson, further asked "Is Tommaso Cioni the prime suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie? Sheriff Nanos "boys" told Ashleigh Banfield he is."

He added “Does an innocent person have their car seized for over a month & their house searched with Luminol testing performed?”. Notably, Tommaso has been cleared by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Banfield was recounting a claim made by her prior to this clarification. The former reporter's claims were also junked by cops at the time.

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However, JLR has continued to raise questions about Tommaso and Annie online. As far as the couple's vehicle is concerned, it was taken in by police since Nancy is believed to have traveled in it prior to the kidnapping, so authorities were looking to see if there was anything to help with the case. There was a delay in returning the vehicle as they had to put it back together, as per reports.

JLR questions Tommaso Cioni's actions

The self-styled investigator further raised questions about Tommaso Cioni's actions. He stated that Tommaso should sue the Pima County Sheriff's Department over alleged claims made about him.

"It has now been confirmed that Sheriff Nanos "boys" told Ashleigh Banfield that Tommaso Cioni is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. If this is not true, then Tommaso should sue the Pima County Sheriff's Department for sharing that," JLR wrote.

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