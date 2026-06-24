Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ says Annie, Tommaso Cioni have not returned to work; ‘don’t they need money?'

Fresh questions about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni have been raised by self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. Riches, who goes by JLR online, has been following the Guthrie case since her family reported her missing on February 1.

A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni had not returned to work. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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At the time, authorities had noted that the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie had been kidnapped from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona. It has been over four months and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has not disclosed a break in the case to the public. JLR, who was on ground in Tucson, at the start, has raised several questions about Annie Guthrie, Savannah's sister, and Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent drops bombshell, says FBI is '75% close' to arresting 'porch guy'

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{{^usCountry}} These come after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Tommaso might be considered as a suspect in the case. Despite the cops junking the report, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos clarifying that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, scrutiny of Annie and Tommaso has continued online. A lot of it stems from the fact that the octogenarian had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso is believed to have dropped her home after, making the married couple among those to have last seen Guthrie before the kidnapping. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These come after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Tommaso might be considered as a suspect in the case. Despite the cops junking the report, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos clarifying that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, scrutiny of Annie and Tommaso has continued online. A lot of it stems from the fact that the octogenarian had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso is believed to have dropped her home after, making the married couple among those to have last seen Guthrie before the kidnapping. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's what JLR said about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni.

What ‘investigator’ said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni

In a new X post, JLR raised questions about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's finances.

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“How are Annie & Tommaso surviving? They haven't been back to work,” he wrote. This comes after former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer claimed last month that Tommaso was not listed as a teacher at BASIS Oro Valley school. “Some have reported that Annie & Tommaso have not been seen. I personally checked the BASIS Oro Valley school where Tommaso teaches 6th grade biology. I do not see his name listed as a teacher…,” the former law enforcement official had said.

“Don't they need money?,” JLR added.

While Tommaso is a school teacher, Annie is a writer and jeweler. She has been known to teach Creative Writing courses at the University of Arizona Poetry Center and offers apprenticeships through www.annieguthrie.net – her website. Annie has also authored books like Instant Gratification, which is on the craft of jewelry making and The Good Dark, her book of poems. Annie has also been published in several journals including 1913, A Journal of Forms; Cutbank; Drunken Boat; Fairy Tale Review; Many Mountains Moving; Omnidawn: Omniverse; H_NGM_N; Ploughshares; Tarpaulin Sky; Spiral Orb; Real Poetik; The Sonoran Desert: A Literary Field Guide; and The Volta .

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She's also the recipient of several awards including Academy of American Poets Prize, an Arizona Commission on the Arts Fellowship in Poetry, and TPAC Individual Artist Grant, as per the Arizona Commission on the Arts. Given that Annie has her own jewelry business, she could technically run it without being back to the workplace.

However, there's nothing to confirm that Annie and Tommaso have not been back at work, and JLR did not back his claims with any proof.