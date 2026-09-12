Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares chilling detail about Tommaso Cioni's past - ‘loves murder’

A self-styled investigator delved into Tommaso Cioni's former band, Early Black, amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Early Black band members include Tommaso Cioni, Dominic Evans, and Walter Goncalves. (X/@Piper_truth1)

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Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over seven months without any breakthrough being announced to the public. Amid this, a lot of public interest has been focused on Nancy's other daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. The two reportedly live close to Nancy's place and the octogenarian is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home.

While authorities have made it clear that no Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, given Annie and Tommaso were among the last people to see Nancy before she was taken, a lot of public attention has gone towards the two.

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Now, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR has shared some of Tommaso's music from when he played in Early Black. Notably, JLR has periodically dug up old posts from Annie and Tommaso's life amid the ongoing interest in the Nancy Guthrie case.

‘Investigator’ makes chilling claims about Tommaso Cioni

JLR shared a clip where he heard music from Tommaso's old band, Early Black.

“Early Black. Band of Tommaso Cioni. Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” he wrote.

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In another post, JLR wrote “Reminder that Tommaso Cioni played in a band that loves murder. Where's Nancy Guthrie?”.

Several people reacted to JLR's posts on Tommaso Cioni's old band.

JLR's post on Tommaso Cioni's band sparks reactions

One person wrote “VERY SUS!!!! If you’re an innocent person in this case, then Why would you take down your bands FB page???”. Another added “All the siblings & their spouses need to answer!Where is Nancy?!!”.

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Yet another said “Clearly a mystery.” Notably, there had been multiple speculations about Tommaso's band members after the news of his musical ventures had surfaced in the wake of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. However, these speculations were not backed by any facts and authorities have not said anything about Tommaso's former band members being suspects in the case.

One person also defended the kind of music Tommaso was into and called out JLR for his post, saying “Playing in a heavy metal band is no proof of anything. Just saying, i used to be around people like that and i loved death metal. Am i a suspect too now?”.

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