Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ slams Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's actions after kidnapping

A self-styled investigator has slammed Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni for their actions after Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, put out posts alleging that the two were not doing enough to help find the 84-year-old.

Tommaso Cioni is Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law while Annie is her daughter. (X/@901Lulu)

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Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1, and authorities believe TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken from her home the night before. JLR's allegations come amid his numerous posts on Annie and Tommaso, which have served to fuel public speculation.

The couple has captured public interest because they were among the last people to see Nancy Guthrie before she went missing. The octogenarian is believed to have had dinner with her daughter the night she was taken and Tommaso reportedly dropped her home after that. Notably, the Pima County Sheriff had earlier clarified that the Guthrie family members are not suspects in the case.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ says Annie Guthrie sold car; sparks questions - ‘Car they took Nancy home in?’

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{{^usCountry}} However, JLR has questioned their actions, alleging more could be done to help find Nancy Guthrie. Notably, Annie and Tommaso keep their personal lives private, so it is not possible to know the extent to which the two have gone to help find the octogenarian. Savannah, in a past instance, had backed both Annie and Tommaso, slamming all speculations against the duo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, JLR has questioned their actions, alleging more could be done to help find Nancy Guthrie. Notably, Annie and Tommaso keep their personal lives private, so it is not possible to know the extent to which the two have gone to help find the octogenarian. Savannah, in a past instance, had backed both Annie and Tommaso, slamming all speculations against the duo. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, here's what JLR said about Annie Guthrie.

‘Not once has Annie posted anything on FB’

JLR shared a screenshot of Annie Guthrie's Facebook profile and wrote “Not once has Annie posted anything on FB about her mom Nancy Guthrie being kidnapped.”

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He added “She calls herself a digital creator & instead made her FB private.” Notably, several old posts from Annie's profile had been dug up amid the Nancy Guthrie case, which likely had no bearing on the kidnapping. Hence, Annie, likely choosing to maintain her privacy could have turned the settings private.

'Will he ever speak?': JLR asks of Tommaso Cioni

JLR shared a photo of Tommaso with Nancy Guthrie and wrote “Will the last person to be with Nancy Guthrie speak today? Will he ever speak?”.

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Notably, Tommaso has not made any public statements, but it is more than likely that he spoke with investigators who are looking into Nancy Guthrie's case. Elsewhere, JLR also raised questions about Savannah Guthrie.

“Savannah clearly thinks Nancy Guthrie is dead. Sheriff Nanos said recently there is no evidence that Nancy is dead. There is a disconnect here,” he wrote on X, and asked in another instance “How does Savannah Guthrie know that someone took Nancy out of her bed?”.