Nancy Guthrie update: Kidnapped woman's friend shares huge update on Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni; ‘everybody knows…’

Nancy Guthrie's longtime friend, Lauren Serpa, provided an update about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni. The kidnapped woman's daughter and son-in-law have been subject to public scrutiny ever since the 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are not suspects in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified a long time back. (X/@CriminalNetworX)

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Nancy Guthrie, who is also the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before she was reported missing. While authorities have noted that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, public speculations about Annie and Tommaso have continued.

This came as former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the kidnapping. However, these claims were quickly quashed by law enforcement. Nonetheless, people tracking the case remained interested in the married couple as they were among the last people to see Nancy before she was taken.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Annie Guthrie's ‘violent poetry’, sparks reactions online - ‘Very creepy’

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{{^usCountry}} The octogenarian is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home after. Tommaso and Annie had left Tucson home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The octogenarian is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home after. Tommaso and Annie had left Tucson home {{/usCountry}}

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With over six months having elapsed since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, and no publicly announced break in the case, more speculations about Annie and Tommaso continued to swirl online.

As a result, several streamers were present in the area near their home which might have impacted their privacy. Amid this, reports surfaced that the duo were no longer in town. While these were not confirmed till now, the update from Nancy Guthrie's longtime friend appears to confirm the news.

Here's what Serpa had to say about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni.

What Lauren Serpa said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni

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In a Facebook post, Serpa announced that Annie and Tommaso are 'back in town'.

“As everybody knows Annie and Tommaso are back in town and their son is back in school. I am asking everybody to please leave them alone. This has been a long six months for them. They have a right to be able to live their lives normally without the feeling of being stalked and watched all the time. Please be respectful and leave them alone,” she wrote.

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The post drew reactions from many, with one person saying “Maybe A and T are NOT in town. And the son stays with someone. Until they're seen i wont believe they're back.” Another added “I don't understand them wanting to hide out. I'd be out everywhere begging people please help find my mom.”