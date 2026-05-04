Nancy Guthrie update: Major new development amid Sheriff-FBI joint probe, ‘We know someone…’

Nancy Guthrie update: After over three months, teams of investigators continue to diligently work towards uncovering the details of the Nancy Guthrie case. Following weeks of concerning allegations regarding the activities occurring behind the scenes, a significant update on the management of the probe appears to be quite encouraging.

The Nancy Guthrie investigation sees enhanced cooperation between the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On May 3, Parade discussed the case with NewsNation's Brian Entin, who has been closely monitoring the Nancy case since its inception.

In his conversation with the outlet, he responded to allegations regarding the lack of coordination between the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Did Savannah Guthrie family ask church friends to remain silent? Stunning details emerge

Nancy Guthrie update: Better cooperation between Sheriff and FBI?

While these reports have raised concerns among many observers, Entin asserts that, based on his sources, the collaboration between the two investigative teams has enhanced. He also stood up for Sheriff Chris Nanos against the criticisms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s an interesting situation because there’s a lot of animosity towards the sheriff. I’m trying to give him the benefit of the doubt. And I have heard through sources that he’s working better with the FBI now,” Entin told Parade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s an interesting situation because there’s a lot of animosity towards the sheriff. I’m trying to give him the benefit of the doubt. And I have heard through sources that he’s working better with the FBI now,” Entin told Parade. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “I know initially there were issues there with him not sharing information with the FBI. I’m told mostly that’s been resolved… I think he has good intentions. I really do,” he added. Nanos gives major update: ‘We know someone…’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I know initially there were issues there with him not sharing information with the FBI. I’m told mostly that’s been resolved… I think he has good intentions. I really do,” he added. Nanos gives major update: ‘We know someone…’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Nanos appeared in an interview with KVOA, where he opened up about the probe and the ransom money which is still being offered for any information regarding Nancy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Nanos appeared in an interview with KVOA, where he opened up about the probe and the ransom money which is still being offered for any information regarding Nancy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The reward money is still there—it’s there for a reason. We think somebody out there knows something. We know they do. We know someone out there knows what happened. Call us,” Nanos stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The reward money is still there—it’s there for a reason. We think somebody out there knows something. We know they do. We know someone out there knows what happened. Call us,” Nanos stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In mid-April, ABC News announced that the FBI received DNA evidence from Guthrie’s residence, which had been released by a laboratory in Florida. This DNA, identified as a hair sample, is set to undergo advanced testing with the aim of identifying a match in CODIS—the FBI’s database that contains DNA profiles of previous offenders.

While this news has undoubtedly rekindled public interest in the case, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department emphasized that the hair sample does not represent a new development.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON