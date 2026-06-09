Nancy Guthrie update: Police make 3 arrests amid missing probe; who are they? Know about charges

Three persons have been apprehended following nuisance complaints lodged by residents in the Catalina Foothills area, where Nancy Guthrie was last seen, as reported by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Nancy Guthrie update: Following complaints from residents, three social media streamers were apprehended in Catalina Foothills for obstructing roads and trespassing,(X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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The group, who refer to themselves as social media streamers, was taken into custody on Monday after reports suggested that they were obstructing roadways, causing disturbances, and trespassing, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies initially issued warnings, followed by the posting of no-trespassing signs and the issuance of citations for violations," PCSO stated as per 12 News. "Despite those efforts, some individuals continued to disregard the law."

Also Read: Coral Michelle Smith: Suspect named in Tucson kidnapping case near Nancy Guthrie's home

Nancy Guthrie update: Who were arrested and what charges were filed against them?

Officials reported that 54-year-old Alexander Zabel Junior and 34-year-old Troy Lewis Bradshaw have been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center.

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{{^usCountry}} Zabel Jr. is charged with two counts of obstructing a highway or thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zabel Jr. is charged with two counts of obstructing a highway or thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities said that Bradshaw is charged with one count of public nuisance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said that Bradshaw is charged with one count of public nuisance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third person, 46-year-old Damian Todd Enderle, was cited and subsequently released for one count of public nuisance, as per PCSO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third person, 46-year-old Damian Todd Enderle, was cited and subsequently released for one count of public nuisance, as per PCSO. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Sheriff Nanos will no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community or violates the law," stated PCSO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Sheriff Nanos will no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community or violates the law," stated PCSO. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Effective immediately, individuals found in violation of the law may be cited and released on a first offense. However, repeat offenders may be arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on charges of public nuisance under Arizona Revised Statute 13-2917, a Class 2 misdemeanor," officials said. Sheriff Nanos on tensions between local residents and online streamers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Effective immediately, individuals found in violation of the law may be cited and released on a first offense. However, repeat offenders may be arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on charges of public nuisance under Arizona Revised Statute 13-2917, a Class 2 misdemeanor," officials said. Sheriff Nanos on tensions between local residents and online streamers {{/usCountry}}

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Sheriff Chris Nanos had earlier commented on the escalating tensions between local residents and online streamers who were documenting activities in the vicinity. Nanos said that both neighbors and the homeowners association had lodged numerous complaints over the past few months, claiming that certain individuals persisted in returning to the neighborhood despite requests for them to depart.

The sheriff’s office further noted that deputies had previously issued warnings and citations in an attempt to rectify the situation prior to making any arrests.

These arrests occur amidst the ongoing search for Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie, a longtime anchor for Today, has had her mother go missing from her Arizona residence since February 1, with investigators previously asserting their belief that she was taken against her will. Currently, no suspect has been publicly named.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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