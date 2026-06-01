A retired FBI special agent has challenged the wrench attack theory surfacing amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. Jason Pack, a retired FBI agent, addressed the theory that Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother was targeted by a hired assailant working for a remote "mastermind" seeking to extort money from her family.

FILE - An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File)(AP)

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Pack, in a conversation with Parade, stressed the importance of relying on verified facts rather than public speculation.

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"Regarding the wrench attack theory, I'll be respectful here because I know people mean well. But not one of us outside this investigation has read the case file," Pack said. "We haven't seen the forensic reports, the communications records, or the full body of evidence that investigators are working from every single day. The FBI and Pima County aren't building their strategy around outside theories on cable news. They're working from facts the rest of us simply don't have access to."

Pima County Sheriff's Department addresses wrench attack theory

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{{^usCountry}} A "wrench attack" (also known as a $5 wrench attack or rubber-hose cryptanalysis) is a physical assault or kidnapping where the suspects use violence or coercion to force cryptocurrency holders to disclose their private keys, passwords, or seed phrases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A "wrench attack" (also known as a $5 wrench attack or rubber-hose cryptanalysis) is a physical assault or kidnapping where the suspects use violence or coercion to force cryptocurrency holders to disclose their private keys, passwords, or seed phrases. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read More | Who was Brian Larriva? Nancy Guthrie case brings back shocking memories of terrifying Tucson predator {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | Who was Brian Larriva? Nancy Guthrie case brings back shocking memories of terrifying Tucson predator {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer wondered in a social media post if a “Wrench Ring” is connected to Nancy’s case. A similar theory was also suggested by Lisa J Miller, a former law enforcement executive at the Colorado Attorney General's Office and a graduate of the FBI National Academy. She told Fox News Digital that the kidnapping bears hallmarks of a wrench attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer wondered in a social media post if a “Wrench Ring” is connected to Nancy’s case. A similar theory was also suggested by Lisa J Miller, a former law enforcement executive at the Colorado Attorney General's Office and a graduate of the FBI National Academy. She told Fox News Digital that the kidnapping bears hallmarks of a wrench attack. {{/usCountry}}

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The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also addressed the theory.

In a statement cited by Fox News, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said, “The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not received any reports referencing "wrench attacks" in our community. The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active and ongoing. When there is a significant update, it will be shared publicly.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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