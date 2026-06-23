Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah, Annie and Camron's plea resurfaces amid chilling new details of 2nd ransom note

The fate of the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case seemed even more in the dark after a big revelation Monday by ABC News and NBC News. Though it seems the Guthrie family might have been aware of the tragic development all along.

Nancy Guthrie with daughter Savannah Guthrie. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABC News and NBC News reported, citing sources that the second ransom note received by an Arizona-based TV station in February did indeed say that Nancy Guthrie had passed away. The note stated that Guthrie died during the kidnapping and has been "buried in nature." It did not offer any apology for the incident and provided no further details about the body of the 84-year-old mother of the TODAY show co-host.

The specific details about the second ransom note were first reported by the news outlet Air Mail. But it was fact-checked shortly after TMZ, the entertainment outlet, which also received a series of ransom notes related to the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, said that the note did not state that Nancy Guthrie was dead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The second ransom note was received by the Arizona-based TV station six days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared on February 1. An Instagram post from Savannah Guthrie with her sister Annie and brother Camron the day after the second ransom note has resurfaced amid the chilling new details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second ransom note was received by the Arizona-based TV station six days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared on February 1. An Instagram post from Savannah Guthrie with her sister Annie and brother Camron the day after the second ransom note has resurfaced amid the chilling new details. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Notably, the first of the two random notes came on February 2, the day after her kidnapping. It demanded $4 million in cryptocurrency for the release of Nancy Guthrie.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie dead? One ransom note seeks disturbing apology for accidentally killing her

Savannah, Camron and Annie's heartbreaking plea resurface

A heartbreaking plea issued by Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie Guthrie and their brother Camron Guthrie on February 7, the day after the second ransom note was received, has resurfaced as NBC and ABC News reported the details of the second ransom note for the 84-year-old.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, Savannah speaks as Annie and Camron sit behind her. All of them look exhausted with all that was going on around the search for their mother.

“We received your message and we understand,” she could be seen saying in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

“This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” she added.

At the time of the incident, the "message" that the 54-year-old TODAY co-host was referring to was unclear. Now, with the details of the second ransom note in context, it appears that she was addressing the claims that Nancy Guthrie died.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}