Savannah Guthrie made her long-awaited return to the NBC Today show on July 14, Tuesday. She had been absent from the program since July 7 due to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie returns to NBC Today show after vacation amid her mother's ongoing disappearance investigation. (via REUTERS)

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At this point, Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over five months. There have been no significant leads, and authorities have not identified any suspects in the case. Consequently, when Savannah took a break from the Today show, the public quickly speculated that her absence was related to the situation involving Nancy Guthrie.

So, what was the reason behind Savannah's time off from her regular job? She offered an explanation after her return to the show.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff warns against rise of scammers after discovery of AI-modified image of woman

Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie shares reasons for her absence from Today

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{{^usCountry}} Savannah’s colleagues warmly welcomed her return to the show on Tuesday, expressing their support. It is evident that they care for her well-being and encouraged her to take a break. In fact, her absence was due to her taking time off. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savannah’s colleagues warmly welcomed her return to the show on Tuesday, expressing their support. It is evident that they care for her well-being and encouraged her to take a break. In fact, her absence was due to her taking time off. {{/usCountry}}

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“So glad that Savannah’s back in Studio 1A,” her co-anchor Craig Melvin remarked during the broadcast. “Had some much-deserved time off.”

Guthrie addressed her absence on the show, explaining how she spent her time during a short vacation. She took the opportunity to watch the quarterfinal matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I watched quite a few of them,” she stated, adding, “and you should know, the France and Spain semifinal is today.”

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In addition to discussing her experience watching the World Cup, Savannah did not reveal all the activities she engaged in during her time off. However, her vacation appears to be largely unrelated to her mother's case.

As the Nancy Guthrie case progresses, the inquiries have only intensified over time. Investigators have persistently pursued leads, carried out searches, and sought assistance from the public, yet the answers that her family has been longing for remain frustratingly elusive.

Pima County Sheriff warns public

Meanwhile, authorities have advised the public against sending money to unknown individuals or scanning any QR codes that request payment.

Additional financial scams have emerged in connection with this case: Derrick Anthony Callella was apprehended in February after the FBI found that he was dispatching fraudulent ransom notes to Annie Guthrie, the daughter of Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. He is charged with two counts of harassment via a telecommunications device.