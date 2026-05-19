Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff department summoned to Savannah Guthrie mom's home for shocking reason

Nancy Guthrie update: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, May 18, received a call that led them to Nancy Guthrie’s residence in the Catalina Foothills. However, the call was unrelated to Guthrie’s disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reports ongoing investigation efforts into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, missing since February 1. (REUTERS)

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“Someone called the Pima County Sheriff’s on us and said we are setting fires in front of Nancy Guthrie’s house,” YouTube livestreamer Jonathan Lee Riches a.k.a. JLR Investigates stated in a post on X.

He additionally provided an image showing two police cars present at the location. However, officials have not given any statement in this regard so far.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Annie, Tommaso Cioni ‘not seen at their home for over a week’, new claim emerges, ‘They moved into…’

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{{^usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff admits frustration among people {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff admits frustration among people {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In recent weeks, the area surrounding Guthrie’s residence has been relatively quiet, particularly following the media's departure. A few YouTubers have returned to maintain focus on the case, which some individuals fear may soon go cold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In recent weeks, the area surrounding Guthrie’s residence has been relatively quiet, particularly following the media's departure. A few YouTubers have returned to maintain focus on the case, which some individuals fear may soon go cold. {{/usCountry}}

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“There’s frustration because people want to know [what happened],” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated to People magazine earlier this month. “But this is just like any other case. Sometimes you solve them within hours or days. Sometimes it takes a long time."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February 1. Authorities report that she was taken against her will from her home during the night. Despite receiving thousands of tips and pursuing several leads, Guthrie’s location remains unknown.

Stating that they got calls and tips, Nanos told People, “Even if the tip is from last night, 102 days later, because it might be somebody calling saying, ‘Somebody in this neighborhood doesn’t look right.’ We tell our folks here in Pima County: if you see something suspicious to you, call us.”

Pima County Sheriff gives update on DNA discovery

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has stated that investigators are continuing to analyze blood evidence and may be making progress in identifying the unknown DNA discovered at the scene.

In an interview with People, Nanos mentioned that the sample is currently under examination by various laboratories, including specialists from the FBI in Quantico, while the investigation remains active and no suspect has been identified.

Investigators had previously released doorbell camera footage that captured a masked individual near the property around the time of her disappearance.

In his conversation with People, Sheriff Nanos confirmed that laboratories are still analyzing blood collected from outside Nancy Guthrie's residence, which includes spatter found on the porch and along the pathway leading to the street.

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“I know we have DNA that is unknown who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was,” he stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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