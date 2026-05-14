Who is Niccolas Coleman? Pima County SD's arrest of murder suspect sparks buzz, ‘And can’t find Nancy…?'

Netizens are questioning the Pima County Sheriff Department after it shared a post on X, announcing a homicide suspect’s arrest. As the sheriff's department announced that they have caught Niccolas Allen Coleman, who was previously absconding, Netizens began asking why it is taking so long to find Nancy Guthrie and her abductor(s). Who is Niccolas Coleman? Pima County SD's arrest of murder suspect sparks buzz amid search for Nancy Guthrie (savannahguthrie/Instagram, @PimaSheriff/X) Coleman was caught just a few hours after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared a “person of interest” post about him. In the latest update, the Pima County Sheriff Department wrote, “Mr. Coleman was taken into custody without incident and is currently charged with first-degree murder and possession of drug paraphernalia. We would like to thank the community for its assistance in locating Mr. Coleman. This investigation remains ongoing”.

Netizens quickly commented on the post, with one user saying, “But can’t find Nancy in over 100 days?” “WHERE TF IS NANCY??????” wrote another. Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…' Nancy was last seen on the night of January 31. She was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Who is Niccolas Allen Coleman? The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has not revealed much about Coleman, except that he is a 22-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. It said in a previous post, before Coleman was apprehended, that he is a person of interest in a “homicide investigation involving the death of an adult male.” “Mr. Coleman also has an active arrest warrant for drug-related charges,” the poster read, adding that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”