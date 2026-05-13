Niccolas Allen Coleman: Pima County SD's ‘person of interest’ post sparks buzz, ‘Is this the Nancy Guthrie suspect?’

A “person of interest” post shared by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has sparked buzz, with many wondering if it is related to the Nancy Guthrie case. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared images of a man named Niccolas Allen Coleman, saying he is a “person of interest” in a homicide investigation.

Niccolas Allen Coleman (R): Pima County SD's ‘person of interest’ post sparks buzz, ‘Is this the Nancy Guthrie suspect?’(Savannah Guthrie/Facebook, @PimaSheriff/X)

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“PERSON OF INTEREST: Homicide Investigation. Please call 9-1-1 immediately if you see Mr. Coleman,” the X post reads.

Coleman is described as a 22-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. “Person of interest in homicide investigation involving the death of an adult male. Investigators believe he may currently have a short buzz cut. Mr. Coleman also has an active arrest warrant for drug-related charges,” the poster reads, adding that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff’s Department did not specify whose murder Coleman is wanted for, and based on the details, it does not appear to be related to the Guthrie case. However, Netizens quickly began questioning if the two cases are related. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff’s Department did not specify whose murder Coleman is wanted for, and based on the details, it does not appear to be related to the Guthrie case. However, Netizens quickly began questioning if the two cases are related. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Is this the Nancy Guthrie suspect?” one user asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Is this the Nancy Guthrie suspect?” one user asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Others tagged investigative pages on X to draw their attention to the post. The Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others tagged investigative pages on X to draw their attention to the post. The Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah Guthrie previously even admitted that her mom may be dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah Guthrie previously even admitted that her mom may be dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

The FBI has received "potentially critical" DNA evidence found inside Nancy's Arizona home, it was recently reported. A hair sample initially sent to a private lab in Florida is now being analyzed using the FBI's advanced technology.

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No suspects have been identified in the Guthrie case yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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