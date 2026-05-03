Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff makes fresh statement as tips reach 3,000, new ‘masked man’ video emerges

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has disappeared without a trace. As the weeks have turned into months, the fate remains uncertain. Rewards have been offered, and unsettling door camera images have been made public, yet no suspect has been identified, and the clues available to the public have been minimal.

Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff highlights a focus on DNA evidence and genetic genealogy, which may help identify suspects as the search continues amid few leads and public interest.(REUTERS)

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However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has recently commented on the case, disclosing the focus of the probe during an interview with Andrew Capasso of KVOA in Tucson.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Chilling new video shows ‘masked man’ in her neighborhood | Watch

Here's what new did the sheriff say

According to KVOA-TV, the influx of tips regarding the case has slowed down, yet they continue to arrive.

The anchor disclosed during the broadcast that a masked man, captured on video while “stealing plants” near Guthrie's residence, is not connected to the Guthrie disappearance.

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{{^usCountry}} Capasso mentioned that Nanos informed him that the majority of the work in the case remains ongoing in “DNA labs across the country," stating that DNA has been a primary focus of this probe since its inception. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Capasso mentioned that Nanos informed him that the majority of the work in the case remains ongoing in “DNA labs across the country," stating that DNA has been a primary focus of this probe since its inception. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Genetic Genealogy testing is being conducted Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Genetic Genealogy testing is being conducted Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities are examining potential DNA evidence found "inside and around her (Guthrie’s) residence," which includes analyzing the DNA from gloves "found miles away." Genetic genealogy testing is currently in progress, as noted by Capasso.

This method enables authorities to “backtrack” and “create a family tree” of a possible suspect, he explained. Genetic genealogy has been instrumental in apprehending criminals in several high-profile cases across the nation, including the notorious "Golden State Killer" case, where crime scene DNA was matched against open-source DNA databases. This process allowed law enforcement to identify distant relatives of the suspect and subsequently navigate through the family tree to refine the list of potential suspects.

The sheriff disclosed in an earlier press conference that blood droplets discovered on Guthrie’s front porch ultimately matched the missing woman herself. Nevertheless, further DNA testing is being conducted. Authorities also possess hair evidence related to the case. However, it remains uncertain if it is linked to the suspect.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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