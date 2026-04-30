Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni's old videos surface as search continues; ‘creeps me out’

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found, and while authorities look for the missing 84-year-old, interest in son-in-law Tommaso Cioni has only continued. Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

Tommaso Cioni is Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law.(X/@missj75)

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Officially, the Pima County Sheriff's Department – which is in charge of the case – and the FBI, who are assisting, have not provided any suspect name yet. However, public scrutiny has been directed towards Cioni and his wife, Guthrie's daughter, Annie. This comes after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that authorities might be considering Cioni as a suspect. Her report has been quashed squarely by the law and Pima County sheriff, Chris Nanos, came out and clarified that none of the Guthrie family members – including TODAY show host Savannah, and her brother Camron – were suspects in the kidnapping.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie's friend reveals surprising way Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni depended on 84-year-old

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{{^usCountry}} However, interest in Cioni has continued especially because Guthrie is reported to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. The couple, who stay close to the octogenarian became among the last people to see her before she was taken, as Cioni reportedly dropped Guthrie home after dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, interest in Cioni has continued especially because Guthrie is reported to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. The couple, who stay close to the octogenarian became among the last people to see her before she was taken, as Cioni reportedly dropped Guthrie home after dinner. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amid continued interest in Cioni – and his personal life, old videos from his time as a teacher have surfaced. Far from the menacing imagery portrayed online, these clips from Basis Oro Valley, where he's a teacher, show Cioni in a very different light. Tommaso Cioni's old videos surface: Watch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid continued interest in Cioni – and his personal life, old videos from his time as a teacher have surfaced. Far from the menacing imagery portrayed online, these clips from Basis Oro Valley, where he's a teacher, show Cioni in a very different light. Tommaso Cioni's old videos surface: Watch {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A profile on X shared the videos, stitched together into one clip, and wrote “Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, shown here in a different light, in clips from May 2023 and August 2024, sourced from publicly available content.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A profile on X shared the videos, stitched together into one clip, and wrote “Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, shown here in a different light, in clips from May 2023 and August 2024, sourced from publicly available content.” {{/usCountry}}

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These videos are from the Basis Oro Valley Instagram page. The pasta making clip is from May 2023, and shows Cioni in a red tee-shirt. “The king of pasta,” the clip is captioned, and the overlay text reads “Pov: You do project week with Mr Cioni.”

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Cioni can be seen instructing on how to make ravioli, in the video.

The other clip, towards the end of the compiled X video is from August 21, 2024. The caption reads “BOV practicing our break dancing moves.” The overlay text quips “Practicing our break dancing before the next Olympics.”

Cioni serves as the thumbnail image on this reel. He is seen doing a couple of side lunges and a jumping jack-type of pose in the ‘break dance’ attempt.

While these videos served to show Cioni in a positive light – by highlighting his interaction with kids and portraying a more regular side to him, many were not taken in.

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“He looks unapproachable and kinda mean,” one person wrote. Another added “He creeps me out.” Yet another said “Strangely different kind of guy.”

Public opinion of Cioni aside, sister-in-law Savannah has gone to bat for both him and Annie. She slammed the rumors surrounding the two and noted that they both loved Guthrie. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer also shared her insight into the case, saying there was a confirmation bias in Cioni and Annie's case, and slammed speculations that continued to treat the two as suspects.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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