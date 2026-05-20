Nancy Guthrie update: Twist in case as public gets new silent message at family residence in Arizona
Following Nancy Guthrie's abduction, over 100 days of public interest have led to new security measures at her Tucson home.
Since Nancy Guthrie vanished from her residence in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona, there has been significant public interest in the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother. Now, over 100 days after her disappearance, a new physical message has been communicated to the public outside the location where she was abducted.
Nancy Guthrie Update: A new barrier and signage placed outside her residence
Following the revelation that Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home during the night, millions of people who had never met her experienced shock and sorrow. For many, these feelings led to a keen interest in the ongoing news regarding the case, with hopes for a significant development. However, some people have traveled to the crime scene, leading to complications for local residents, an increased police presence, and even a few arrests.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Neighbors speak out about ‘prime time rapist’ who terrorized Tucson streets
In response to the heightened activity surrounding the Guthrie residence, steps have previously been implemented to prevent individuals from entering the premises. In February 2026, AZCentral disclosed that a security system, "no trespassing" signs, and a notice outlining potential legal repercussions for trespassing had been put in place. Now, a few months later, it has been reported that additional signs and physical barriers have been placed.
On May 18, the X account @GermanDaphne shared a video captured from a vehicle moving closer the Guthrie property. The footage seemed to show that two short poles had been installed on either side of the driveway entrance, with a chain suspended between them to restrict access. Additionally, a solitary pylon obstructed the driveway, and the video revealed that a sign was hanging from the chain. The X account @imadriienne also posted images of the newly implemented security measures.{{/usCountry}}
On May 18, the X account @GermanDaphne shared a video captured from a vehicle moving closer the Guthrie property. The footage seemed to show that two short poles had been installed on either side of the driveway entrance, with a chain suspended between them to restrict access. Additionally, a solitary pylon obstructed the driveway, and the video revealed that a sign was hanging from the chain. The X account @imadriienne also posted images of the newly implemented security measures.{{/usCountry}}
The next day, the X account @JLRINVESTIGATES posted a video of himself walking on foot outside the Guthrie property. The footage displayed the chain and provided a close-up of the sign that states "Private Property No Trespassing." Furthermore, since the Guthrie property features two entrances to the driveway, the video also captured him walking to the alternate access point. This demonstrated that it had identical poles, chain, pylon, and sign installed.
Nancy Guthrie update: Here's what we know so far
Guthrie, who is 84 years old and has limited mobility due to a heart condition, has not been seen or heard from since January 31. That evening, she dined with Annie, who subsequently dropped her off at her Tucson residence between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m., according to police reports. The following day, the Guthrie matriarch was reported missing after she did not attend church as she typically does.
A search of the home later revealed Guthrie’s blood at the doorway, prompting investigators to suspect foul play immediately. Since then, there have been few developments in the case, apart from surveillance video that allegedly captured a potential suspect. This person has been described as a male, approximately 5’9 to 5’10 in height, with an average build. In the footage, he was seen wearing all black and carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.
Additionally, several ransom notes have been associated with the case, although their authenticity remains uncertain at this time.