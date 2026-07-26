Nancy Guthrie update: Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances near missing 84-year-old's home

A 65-year-old woman has been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Pima County, Arizona, about 30 minutes from the home where missing Nancy Guthrie was last seen.

A 65-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The case comes as the Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to respond to criticism over its handling of the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

Woman found dead near Nancy Guthrie's home

Pima County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman found inside a home in Vail, Arizona, on Friday afternoon, as per KVOA.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 13600 block of Hampden Green Way shortly before 5pm local time on Friday at the request of the Rincon Valley Fire District. They found a deceased woman inside the home. Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Detectives observed trauma to the victim and other concerning evidence at the scene.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim has been identified as Cindy Kreider. The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner is also involved in the investigation, as per KVOA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim has been identified as Cindy Kreider. The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner is also involved in the investigation, as per KVOA. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Disturbing incident sparks new theory, ‘Someone obsessed with Savannah’

Pima county sheriff's department responds to Kash Patel's claims

Since Nancy Guthrie first disappeared, the investigation into the Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mother has been heavily criticized. One person who has spoken out about how the case was handled in the early days is FBI Director Kash Patel.

On July 23, 2026, he told Fox News Digital that this delay may have caused some digital evidence to be lost. He said, “We were looking for the needle of all needles in all haystacks, because since she didn't pay for it, they didn't record that data. But there was a chance that it was located in their cache just before it was being deleted.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Tucson woman assaulted during home invasion near Nancy Guthrie's house; are the cases related? Sheriff Nanos speaks out

The following day, AZPM (Arizona Public Media) reported that the Pima County Sheriff's Department provided the outlet with a statement. They say the FBI was actually involved from day one. As proof, they pointed to a press conference held on February 2, just one day after Nancy was reported missing on February 1. FBI officials from Tucson and Phoenix were present at that press conference and spoke to the media.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They also pointed out that on February 3, 2026, a high-level FBI agent spoke to the press about the case alongside Sheriff Chris Nanos.

The 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was last seen on 31st January at her Tucson home, in Arizona. And till now there is no breakthrough in the case. Investigation is still underway.