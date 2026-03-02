NAS Pensacola lockdown news: What's happening at the Naval Air Station?
In a post on X, the base confirmed, “Both gates to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola are currently closed."
Naval Air Station Pensacola is currently on lockdown. In a post on X, the base confirmed, “Both gates to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola are currently closed. Additionally, gates to NAS Pensacola's Corry Station Annex are closed."
There have been unconfirmed reports of an active shooter, however, authorities have not verified those claims at this time.
According to posts circulating on social media, residents near the base reported hearing loudspeakers announcing the lockdown.
Some users have also suggested the lockdown may be related to an unauthorized boat docking, though this claim remains unconfirmed.
One person reported on X, "Lockdown NAS Pensacola. Naval Air Station Pensacola is in lockdown until further notice. By order of the Commanding Officer, all personnel onboard the main base are directed to implement lockdown procedures."
Another wrote, "There is an active shooter at NAS Pensacola right now. They are on lockdown and are not giving families any updates."
A third person added, “Pensacola NAS on active lockdown. Announcement over PA system saying ”active threat." Anyone know what the hell is going on!??
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
