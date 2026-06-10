Who are Randy Bresnik, Luca Parmitano, Frank Rubio and Andre Douglas? NASA reveals Artemis III astronauts

NASA has officially announced the four astronauts selected for the Artemis III mission, marking the next major phase in the agency’s long-term lunar exploration program. The crew was unveiled during a June 9 press conference following the success of Artemis II, the mission that sent astronauts around the moon earlier this year for the first time since 1972. Astronauts Randy Bresnik, Luca Parmitano, Frank Rubio and Andre Douglas are unveiled as the NASA Artemis III mission crew at an event at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. (REUTERS)

The Artemis III mission is currently scheduled for 2027 and will focus on testing systems needed for future moon landings.

Who are the four astronauts on Artemis III? NASA confirmed that the Artemis III crew includes commander Randy Bresnik, pilot Luca Parmitano, mission specialist Frank Rubio and mission specialist Andre Douglas.

Bresnik is a veteran NASA astronaut, former International Space Station commander and retired US Marine Corps colonel. During the crew announcement event, he praised the Artemis II astronauts and said the new team was honored to continue their work. “We, the Artemis III crew, are honored to be able to carry this torch forward,” Bresnik said, according to ABC News.

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will serve as pilot for the mission. Parmitano, who represents the European Space Agency, previously became the first Italian commander of the International Space Station.

Frank Rubio, a US Army helicopter pilot and experienced astronaut, joins the mission as a mission specialist.

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Andre Douglas, meanwhile, will make his first trip to space during Artemis III. Douglas previously worked as a test engineer and Coast Guard Reserve commander. “My brain, it’s going a mile a minute right now. But my heart, it is so warm, it is so full,” Douglas said during the announcement, according to TODAY.

NASA also announced astronaut Bob Hines as the backup crew member for Artemis III. Hines will train alongside the primary crew and could step in if necessary.

What is the Artemis III mission? Despite the mission’s name, Artemis III will not land on the moon. Instead, NASA plans to use the mission to test docking maneuvers and lunar lander systems while orbiting Earth.

The mission is expected to last around two weeks, according to TODAY.

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NASA is working with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to develop lunar landing systems that could eventually carry astronauts to the moon’s surface during future Artemis missions.

NASA currently hopes to land astronauts on the moon during the Artemis IV mission, targeted for 2028. The agency has also outlined plans to eventually establish a permanent lunar base powered by solar and nuclear energy.