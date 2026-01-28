Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    NASA WB-57 research aircraft makes emergency belly landing at Ellington Airport, Texas, after gear failure | Video

    Video footage showed flames and sparks as the jet slid along the runway at Ellington Airport, Texas.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 1:19 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A NASA WB-57 research aircraft was forced to make an emergency belly landing at Ellington Airport in Houston, Texas, after its landing gear failed to deploy. Video footage showed flames and sparks as the jet slid along the runway.

    A NASA WB-57 research aircraft was forced to make an emergency belly landing in Texas, (UnSplash)
    A NASA WB-57 research aircraft was forced to make an emergency belly landing in Texas, (UnSplash)

    Emergency crews responded immediately, and the pilot safely exited the aircraft without incident.

    NASA later confirmed that a mechanical malfunction led to the gear-up landing involving one of its WB-57 aircraft.

    All crew members are safe, and no injuries were reported. Officials said a full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the malfunction.

    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/NASA WB-57 Research Aircraft Makes Emergency Belly Landing At Ellington Airport, Texas, After Gear Failure | Video
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes