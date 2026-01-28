NASA WB-57 research aircraft makes emergency belly landing at Ellington Airport, Texas, after gear failure | Video

A NASA WB-57 research aircraft was forced to make an emergency belly landing at Ellington Airport in Houston, Texas, after its landing gear failed to deploy. Video footage showed flames and sparks as the jet slid along the runway. A NASA WB-57 research aircraft was forced to make an emergency belly landing in Texas, (UnSplash)

Emergency crews responded immediately, and the pilot safely exited the aircraft without incident.

NASA later confirmed that a mechanical malfunction led to the gear-up landing involving one of its WB-57 aircraft.

All crew members are safe, and no injuries were reported. Officials said a full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the malfunction.