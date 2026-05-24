Nasire Best update: Shooter's multiple past encounters with Secret Service revealed as first photo surfaces

A photo of Nasire Best, the 21-year-old man shot and killed by agents outside the White House on Saturday, May 23, has surfaced after the shooting. He is seen in what appears to be a mugshot obtained by the New York Post.

Police and members of the Secret Service stand near an EMS truck after blocking streets around the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP05_24_2026_000010B)(AP)

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CNN reported that Best had encounters with the Secret Service in the past, according to court records. He was killed after he approached a checkpoint outside the White House and began shooting at officers. A bystander was hit in the exchange.

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{{^usCountry}} Donald Trump was in the White House at the time. He was unharmed. Nasire Best’s previous encounters with the Secret Service {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Donald Trump was in the White House at the time. He was unharmed. Nasire Best’s previous encounters with the Secret Service {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last summer, officers had encountered Best several times, according to a court affidavit, which says he was “known to the Secret Service” for “walking around the White House complex inquiring how to gain access at various entry points.” The documents said that he was involuntarily committed on June 26, 2025, for “obstructing vehicle entry” to part of the White House complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last summer, officers had encountered Best several times, according to a court affidavit, which says he was “known to the Secret Service” for “walking around the White House complex inquiring how to gain access at various entry points.” The documents said that he was involuntarily committed on June 26, 2025, for “obstructing vehicle entry” to part of the White House complex. {{/usCountry}}

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Best ignored warning signs on July 10 last year and walked into a restricted area outside the White House, per the affidavit. There, several officers confronted him. Best claimed he was Jesus and said “that he wanted to get arrested,” the report said.

Read More | How many assassination attempts have been made on Trump? Shooting near White House sparks concerns

A motive for the latest shooting has not been confirmed. However, sources said that Best is a mentally troubled person, per the New York Post.

Trump posted a statement on Truth Social after the shooting, thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement for handling the situation well.

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“Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure,” Trump wrote.

“The gunman is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service Agents near the White House gates. This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent’Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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