Natalie Harp’s brother breaks silence on his sister's ‘very unhealthy’ obsession with Trump, ‘She is just like…’

Natalie Harp, an aide at the White House, has developed such an intense fixation on Donald Trump that her brother has felt compelled to voice his concerns.

Natalie Harp, a White House aide, faces criticism from her estranged brother, Preston, over her close relationship with Donald Trump. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (AFP)

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Preston Harp, 38, who is estranged from Trump’s favored personal assistant, criticized the 80-year-old president and the overly intimate relationship he shares with his 34-year-old sister.

Speaking with The Daily Mail for an interview, Preston referred to Trump as a “national embarrassment” and described his sister's connection with him as “very unhealthy.”

“She’s just like his fan club,” he added.

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Natalie Harp's presence in Trump circle

Harp has remained a consistent presence in Trump’s circle since she became part of his team in 2022, despite lacking an official position.

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{{^usCountry}} Previously a host at the conservative news outlet OAN, Harp initially connected with Trump when she expressed her gratitude for his signing of the Right to Try Act in 2019, which she claimed enabled her to access experimental treatment for her bone cancer. However, The Washington Post has raised questions regarding the validity of this assertion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previously a host at the conservative news outlet OAN, Harp initially connected with Trump when she expressed her gratitude for his signing of the Right to Try Act in 2019, which she claimed enabled her to access experimental treatment for her bone cancer. However, The Washington Post has raised questions regarding the validity of this assertion. {{/usCountry}}

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Harp has ascended through the ranks to become Trump’s preferred personal assistant, her dedication to the president becoming so pronounced that it raised alarms within the Secret Service.

Natalie Harp dubbed as ‘human printer’

She has acquired the moniker the “human printer” due to her habit of trailing Trump with a portable printer, providing him with printed copies of emails, news articles, and various documents for his review instead of having the 80-year-old president view them on a screen.

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As detailed in the book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, authored by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Harp would leave affectionate letters for Trump in his "personal spaces" prior to joining the White House staff. One such letter allegedly stated, “You are all that matters to me.”

The series of love letters caused concern for future White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who reportedly questioned, “Where am I?” as noted by Haberman and Swan.

Preston and Natalie's equation

Preston expressed his astonishment upon discovering that his sister was employed by Trump, a revelation he only came to know after a friend presented him with a Daily Mail article from March 2023 discussing Trump’s “glamorous new assistant.”

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During her upbringing, Natalie had a closer relationship with their "extremely conservative" and “deeply religious” mother, whereas Preston felt a deeper connection with their father, who tragically took his own life in July 2020.

Since their father's passing, the siblings have not communicated due to a disagreement. Preston alleged that his mother and sister wished to portray Robert Harp's death as one that occurred peacefully in his sleep.