Natasha Bertrand vs Donald Trump: Why POTUS says CNN journalist should be 'thrown like a dog'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at CNN journalist Natasha Bertrand, calling for her to be fired and thrown ‘like a dog’. The 78-year-old's social media post was in response to Bertrand's reporting on the US military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Donald Trump lashed out at CNN journalist Natasha Bertrand on Wednesday(AP and X)

“Natasha Bertrand should be FIRED from CNN! I watched her for three days doing Fake News. She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out “like a dog.” She lied on the Laptop from Hell Story, and now she lied on the Nuclear Sites Story, attempting to destroy our Patriot Pilots by making them look bad when, in fact, they did a GREAT job and hit “pay dirt” — TOTAL OBLITERATION!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He further added that the CNN correspondent shouldn't be allowed to work. “It’s people like her who destroyed the reputation of a once great Network. Her slant was so obviously negative, besides, she doesn’t have what it takes to be an on camera correspondent, not even close. FIRE NATASHA!”

Neither Bertrand nor CNN has responded to President Trump's post yet.

What's behind Trump's criticism of Natasha Bertrand?

The controversy stems from Bertrand’s exclusive story, published earlier in the day, which reported that an early US intelligence assessment suggested the strikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan did not destroy Iran’s nuclear program, contradicting Trump’s claims of ‘total obliteration’.

Trump also accused Bertrand of maligning the US military and its B-2 bomber pilots. He claimed her report, citing a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessment, was a politically motivated leak aimed at undermining his administration’s success.

Who is Natasha Bertrand?

Natasha Bertrand is a journalist and national security correspondent for CNN. Born in 1992 in New York City, Bertrand graduated from Vassar College with a degree in political science and philosophy, where she developed an interest in international relations.

She started as a research intern at NBC News in Madrid, Spain, in 2012, before joining Business Insider in 2014 as a reporter covering politics and international affairs. Her early work focused on US-Russia relations and cybersecurity.

In 2016, she moved to The Atlantic, where she broke stories on the Trump-Russia investigation, including details of the Steele dossier in 2017. She joined Politico in 2018, covering national security and the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

Since joining CNN in 2021, Bertrand has served as a correspondent and contributor to The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, covering intelligence leaks, Afghanistan withdrawal, and US-Iran tensions.