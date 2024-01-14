National Bagel Day 2024: All you need to know about January 15 holiday

Bagels are one of the most popular bread products in the United States. As an ode to this famous round delicacy, National Bagel Day is celebrated on January 15. As its origins date back to the 13th century, Bagels have quite a legacy. This year, the holiday dedicated to the doughy round treat falls on Monday. Many restaurants have announced exciting offers on Bagels in honour of this holiday. National Bagel Day 2024: Here's all you need to know

Rich history of Bagels

According to National Geographic, bagels originated among the Jewish communities in Poland as early as the 13th century. Originally, Jewish bakers made the circular doughs larger in size and transitioned into smaller variants later on.

As reported by the New York Daily News in 1965, Bagels became the “fastest-drawing bun in the yeast” in the mid-60s. In 1915, an average bagel weighed around 3 ounces. However, its size started increasing through the '60s. By 2003, it weighed around 6 ounces.

How to celebrate National Bagel Day?

While traditions for the holiday differ for people across various states, the most common way to celebrate National Bagel Day is by consuming bagels. According to National Today, other traditions around the holiday include baking a bagel and distributing bagels to others, especially friends and family.

Since bagels were a traditional gift for pregnant women in the early 1600s, the idea of giving them to your loved ones adds to the context of National Bagel Day, honouring its legacy.

National Bagel Day 2024 offers and discounts

Many restaurants are offering discounts and freebies on January 15 in honour of National Bagel Day 2024. Here's a look at some of them:

Manhattan Bagel

Spread across 70 different locations, the restaurant chain Manhattan Bagel is giving out a free bagel and cream cheese on Monday. To snag this limited-time offer, all you need to do is sign up for their eClub loyalty program.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee has announced some exciting combos that will be running through the end of January. These offers will allow you to purchase a meal at a bargain price. However, it is important to note that this is only applicable to members of the Caribou Perks loyalty program.

Biggby Coffee

The Michigan-based company, Biggby Coffee is offering a 50 percent discount on a bagel of your choice and cream cheese.