Apple iPhone 15: Flipkart offering massive discounts in Republic Day Sale

Fans of Apple iPhone who want to lay their hands on the prized gadget are getting a mouth-watering offer on Flipkart as part of its Republic Day Sale. The sale starts from 13 January and ends on 19 January. Apple iPhone 15 (Bloomberg)

Under the e-commerce company's Republic Day Sale, there are various offers on smartphones of other companies like Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, Poco etc. Check out the offers on Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 14 here.

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 has an MRP of ₹79,900 in India and was launched in September 2023. But Flipkart is offering 17% off on the product, thus reducing its cost to ₹65,999. Therefore, customers can avail a discount of ₹13, 901. There are also bank offers on the product.

As per Flipkart's website, customers also have the option to "Buy with Exchange" under which they will get up to ₹54,990 off on the price of Apple iphone 15. The Apple iPhone 15 is available in five colours.

Here are the specifications of Apple iphone 15.

Memory: It boasts of a storage memory of 128 GB.

Display: The 6.1 inch screen has Super Retina XDR display.

Camera: It has 12 MP front camera and 48 MP rear camera.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 has an MRP of ₹69,900 in India and was launched in 2022. On Flipkart, it is listed at ₹57,999 after offering 17% discount equivalent to ₹11901. Under the "Buy with Exchange" option, customers can avail up to ₹54,990 off on the product. There are also bank offers on the iPhone.

Notably, the exchange discounts would depend on the model and condition of the smartphone being traded in. So the Under the "Buy with Exchange" option, the actual discount will vary for different customers.