National Peking Duck Day 2024: All about the January 18 occasion to devour the Chinese delicacy

Roast duck is a favourite dish of thousands, but many save it for a special occasion. That occasion happens to be today, January 18, referred to as the National Peking Duck Day. The day is celebrated in the US every year to recognise the national dish of China. The National Peking Duck Day is celebrated every year to recognise the national dish of China (Pixabay)

However, you definitely do not have to travel all the way to China to enjoy the delicacy as it is readily available across the world in Chinese restaurants. The trademark of the dish is the crispy skin.

History of National Peking Duck Day

It is unclear when the first National Peking Duck Day was celebrated or who started it. The recipe of Peking duck, however, dates back to the Yuan Dynasty since being established by Kublai Khan. However, the preparation has evolved through the many decades.

The bird traditionally roasted for this meal is the White Beijing duck, or Peking duck. The duck is killed once it's 65 days old. It is soaked in boiling water, and skewered.

It is eventually hung to dry and glazed with sugar coating. It is left that way for as many as 24 hours before being roasted.

According to the website of Red House Spice, “It’s a dish consisting of several elements: sliced pieces of roast duck with crispy skin and tender meat, thin pancakes, a savoury sauce and some julienned vegetables. These elements are assembled into a roll for consumption.”

According to Culinarycrush, “Known for its crispy, amber skin, a Peking duck’s skin is so brittle that it shatters like an eggshell. And yet the meat beneath the skin is tender, rich, and slightly sweet. It’s delicious.”

The website adds that Peking ducks were originally prepared with a black-feathered breed of duck from China, but in the present day it is generally made with American pekin duck.