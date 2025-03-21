Nearly all Cybertrucks recalled by US regulators in latest setback for Elon Musk's Tesla

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has ordered a recall for almost all Tesla Cybertrucks currently operational, due to safety issues with an exterior panel next to its windshield, reported Associated Press. Nearly all Tesla Cybertrucks have been recalled by a US safety regulator due to a driving hazard(AP)

More than 46,000 Cybertrucks, have been recalled and Tesla is required to fix the faulty panel for customers free of charge. The NHTSA stated that Tesla, owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk, had been aware of the problem since early this year.

The exterior panel of the electric vehicle, which runs on the left and right side of the windshield was found to detach during driving, creating a hazard for other drivers on the road and increasing the risk of a crash.

People online had also posted videos of users ripping out the panel on the cars with their bare hands.

Eighth recall for Tesla's flagship car

This is the eighth recall made by safety regulators for the Tesla's flagship car in the past fifteen months, after it had resumed deliveries to customers in late 2023.

In November, 2024, the cars were recalled due to a fault in the electric inverter that caused the wheels to lose power. In April, the acceleration pedals were flagged as an issue. The Cybertruck has also been recalled previously for issues with windshield wipers and display screens.

The recall of all 46,096 Cybertrucks covers the 2024 and 2025 models of the electric vehicle, manufactured from November 13, 2023, to February 27, 2025.

Tesla's sales have been suffering, especially after Elon Musk joined the Trump administration as the head of the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE), which has led to a rise in vandalism of Tesla cars in dealerships across the country. Tesla shares have plummeted up to 42 per cent in 2025.

While no person has been injured, attacks on Tesla vehicles continue, with many of them being burnt or spray painted with derogatory terms, including accusations towards Elon Musk of being a Nazi sympathiser.