Tesla owners’ personal data leaked amid anti-Musk backlash, and there’s only one way to get off the list

Tesla owners around the United States have lost their personal information, apparently under a controversial website called 'Dogequest' that hopes to shame and intimidate them as CEO Elon Musk further strengthen his ties to the Trump administration.

The website features an interactive map that reportedly displays the names, addresses, and phone numbers of Tesla owners, as well as the locations of Tesla dealerships. The site also uses a Molotov cocktail as a cursor, per 404 Media.

The outlet also reported that the site operators would only remove Tesla owners' personal data if they provided proof that they had sold their vehicles.

“If you’re on the hunt for a Tesla to unleash your artistic flair with a spray can, just step outside — no map needed! At DOGEQUEST, we believe in empowering creative expressions of protest that you can execute from the comfort of your own home.”

Under the section titled “I want my information removed,” the site says, “Absolutely! Just provide us with proof that you’ve sold your Tesla.”

Anti-Musk backlash ramping up

Earlier this month, a woman in Loveland, Colorado, was arrested after allegedly attacking a Tesla dealership with an incendiary device.

Two Tesla dealerships in Oregon were also reportedly targeted by gunfire in recent weeks, though no injuries were reported.

Owners of the Cybertruck, Tesla’s recently released electric pickup, have also reported frequent harassment, including obscene gestures and verbal abuse from passersby.

Dogequest reportedly displays personal details of individuals associated with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), though 404 Media has not confirmed the authenticity of this information.

While doxing itself is not explicitly illegal under U.S. federal law, it can violate existing statutes related to harassment, stalking, threats, and invasion of privacy. In certain cases, individuals responsible for doxing can face criminal charges or civil lawsuits.

404 Media has verified that some of the individuals listed on the site are indeed Tesla owners or have publicly supported Musk and his company.

Meanwhile, following the huge backlash, on Tuesday, Tesla shares declined by 6% in morning trading, with shares hovering around $230 at noon.