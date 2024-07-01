Nebraska: 7 shot, including 4 kids, by man who told them to ‘go back to where they came from’, suspect dies by suicide

Seven people, who are believed to be Hispanic, were injured after being shot by a Nebraska man who had earlier told them to “go back to where they came from” and to “speak English,” police said. Four of those who were wounded were children. 7 shot, including 4 kids, by Nebraska man who told them to ‘go back to where they came from’ (Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational image)

On Friday, June 28, 74-year-old Billy Booth opened fire at his neighbours from inside his Crete home, Nebraska State Patrol said. He then fatally shot himself.

There were about 15 people inside and outside the home when the incident took place just before 7 pm. Three of the victims were adults aged between 22 and 43. Four of them were children between the ages of 3 and 10, cops told KETV and NBC News.

While some of the victims were treated and released, one of them is still being treated in Lincoln. Two are receiving treatment at Children’s Nebraska in Omaha. None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police arrived at the scene to find the victims with gunshot wounds outside the residence. Booth was found dead inside his own home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a shotgun was recovered.

The incident

"Preliminary investigation shows that all rounds fired by Booth came from inside of his house," Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said. "Investigators are still actively working this investigation to understand everything that occurred, but at this point, we don't believe there was any verbal contact between the suspect and any of the victims in the moments that led up to the shooting."

According to cops, there was possibly no dispute between Booth and victims in the moments that led up to the crime. However, in the past, the family and Booth have had quarrels over parking and other nuisances. Police also quoted someone as saying Booth “told them to go back to where they came from and to speak English.”

Since 2021, the Crete Police have heard “several complaints” in the neighbourhood. “Not necessarily associated with the victims’ house, but cars driving too fast in the neighborhood, improper parking, nuisance properties, quality-of-life type issues,” Crete Police Chief Gary Young Jr. said during a news briefing on Saturday, June 29, according to New York Post. “There was a single report from the victims that the suspect had flipped them off, told them to, ‘Go home’ or ‘back to where they came from,’ to ‘speak English.'”

At the time, the family did not wish to take the matter forward. The situation was resolved.

Joshua Morales, a friend of one of the victims, told KETV that he believed that crime was racially motivated. He said he was aware of previous incidents involving Booth.

“[Booth] was supposedly telling [the friend’s] parents to go back to their country, and they got into problems. And I guess until now the dude just shot the house up. I guess it was just a racist thing that happened,” Morales said. “So, I guess the dude that shot them was just racist ’cause he shot a Hispanic family and he told a Hispanic family to go back to their country.”

A motive for the shooting is being investigated.